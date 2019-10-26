+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 03:51:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 24, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

 

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Boffo's Fine Foods

Choice Veal Rack Frenched

Variable (clerk served)

None

All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 19, 2019

Sold at Boffo's Fine Foods, 334 Kerr St., Oakville, ON

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Beef Back Ribs

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

 

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Flank Steaks

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

 

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Bavette

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

 

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Chuck Roll

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Denver Steaks

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

 

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Delmonico

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Chuck Stew

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Sierra Steak

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

 

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Artisan Farms Brisket

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen

 

Beef Burger

 

Variable

None

All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 

Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

None - Market Fresh Meat and Produce

Beef Eye of Round

Variable (clerk served)

None

All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 

Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph

None -Market Fresh Meat and Produce

Beef Stir- Fry

Variable (clerk served)

None

All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 

Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph

None - Bauer Butcher

Veal  Chop

Variable (clerk served)

None

All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019 

Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON

None - Bauer Butcher

Ground Veal

Variable (clerk served)

None

All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019 

Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON

One Fine Food

Veal Rib Chops

Variable

Starting with 201102

All units sold from June 13, 2019 to June 28, 2019

Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Avenue, Peterborough ON

 

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

 

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

Veal Rack Chops Frenched, Bone-In

Variable

None

All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019

Ontario

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

G.F. Veal Rack Frenched

Variable

None

All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019

Ontario

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

Veal Shank Bone In Ossobucco Style

Variable

None

All units sold from December 3, 2018  up to and including December 6, 2018 

Ontario

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

Sliced Beef Liver

Variable

None

All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019 

Ontario

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

Beef Liver S & D

Variable

None

All units sold from June 26, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019 

Ontario

Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.

Veal Ribeye

Variable

None

All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019 

Ontario

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

