26.10.2019 03:51:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 24, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Boffo's Fine Foods
Choice Veal Rack Frenched
Variable (clerk served)
None
All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 19, 2019
Sold at Boffo's Fine Foods, 334 Kerr St., Oakville, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Beef Back Ribs
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Flank Steaks
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Bavette
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Chuck Roll
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Denver Steaks
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Delmonico
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Chuck Stew
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Sierra Steak
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Artisan Farms Brisket
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen
Beef Burger
Variable
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Stock-In-Trade, Butcher & Kitchen 1272 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON
None - Market Fresh Meat and Produce
Beef Eye of Round
Variable (clerk served)
None
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph
None -Market Fresh Meat and Produce
Beef Stir- Fry
Variable (clerk served)
None
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
Sold at Market Fresh Meat and Produce Ltd., 10 Paisley St., Guelph
None - Bauer Butcher
Veal Chop
Variable (clerk served)
None
All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON
None - Bauer Butcher
Ground Veal
Variable (clerk served)
None
All units sold from July 12, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
Sold at Bauer Butcher, 150 Caroline St. South, Waterloo, ON
One Fine Food
Veal Rib Chops
Variable
Starting with 201102
All units sold from June 13, 2019 to June 28, 2019
Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Avenue, Peterborough ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
Veal Rack Chops Frenched, Bone-In
Variable
None
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
Ontario
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
G.F. Veal Rack Frenched
Variable
None
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
Ontario
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
Veal Shank Bone In Ossobucco Style
Variable
None
All units sold from December 3, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018
Ontario
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
Sliced Beef Liver
Variable
None
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
Ontario
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
Beef Liver S & D
Variable
None
All units sold from June 26, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
Ontario
Leavoy Rowe Beef Co.
Veal Ribeye
Variable
None
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including August 22, 2019
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
