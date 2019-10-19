|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 18, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Whole Foods Market
Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Bones
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut
Variable
None
Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Shank
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat VP
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/
Meatloaf
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry's
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market
Pasture Raised Beef Oxtail
Variable
None
All 'Packed On' dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL23
Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
