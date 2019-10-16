|
16.10.2019 05:08:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 12, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
None - Lakeside Meats
Boneless Beef Brisket
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
None - Lakeside Meats
Boneless Beef Tenderloin
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
None - Lakeside Meats
Beef Rump Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
None - P.A.T. Oriental Food Market
Premium Sliced Beef Short Rib
Variable
Starts with 0 253255
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019
Sold at P.A.T. Oriental Food Market, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend
Flank Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 15 up to and including June 16, 2019
Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON
None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend
Filet Mignon
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold on June 22, 2019 inclusively
Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON
Valley Custom Cutting
Beef Tenderloin Steak
Variable
Starts with 2010006
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Valley Custom Cutting, 159 Lombard St., Smith Falls, ON
None - Green Fresh Supermarket
Beef Bone-In-Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 204009
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 28, 2018
Sold at Green Fresh Supermarket, 29 Selkirk St. Ottawa, ON
Nortown
Miami Rib
Variable
0201076000905
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
Nortown
Flanken
Variable
0201009000804
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
Nortown
Skirt Steak
Variable
0201021000752
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills
Willowdale, ON
Nortown
Single Brisket
Variable
0201002701579
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
Nortown
Brisket Point or Double
Variable
0201003201405
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
Nortown
Flank Steak
Variable
0218897102107
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
Nortown
Miami Ribs
Variable
0201012504412
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
Nortown
Flanken
Variable
0201009404169
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
None – Nortown
Beef Flank Steak
Variable
202030914542
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON
Nortown
Miami Style Short Ribs
Variable
0218898402527
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
Nortown
Flanken
Variable
0201009402523
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON
Steakhouse Select
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)
1 kg (retail weight)
628915014297
BB 2018 DE 21
Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta
Fast Fresh Fabulous
Bacon Wrapped Petite Tender Medallions
340 g
062639351816
2018 DE 26
Sold at Overwaitea in British Columbia
None- Almarwa Halal Meat
Beef Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Variable
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019
Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON
None - Almarwa Halal Meat
Beef Boneless
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Variable
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019
Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON
The Garden Basket
Family Pack Cap Off Rib Grilling Steaks
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203049
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Prime Rib Cap-Off Premium Oven Roast
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203091
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Cap Off Prime Rib Grilling Steak
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203084
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
T-Bone Grilling Steak
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203056
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Family Pack T-Bone Grilling Steak
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203042
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Veal Leg Cutlets (Scallopini)
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203368
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Veal Top Sirloin (Sotto Filleto)
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203377
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Veal Stew Bone-In
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203362
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Family Pack Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203343
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks
Variable
(store packed or sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203352
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON
None - Kingsway Meats
Sirloin Steak
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
N/A
All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04
Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
None - Kingsway Meats
Beef Shank
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
N/A
All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04
Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
None - North Hill Meats
Shoulder Clods Flat Iron
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at North Hill Meats and Deli, 3453 Victoria Park Ave. North York, ON
Doug's Quality Meats
Rump Roast
Variable
N/A
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
Doug's Quality Meats
Stewing Beef
Variable
N/A
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
Doug's Quality Meats
Ground Beef
Variable
N/A
All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019
Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON
None – Sarajevo Grill and Meat
Chevas
Variable
None
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Sarajevo Grill and Meat, 13-225 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
Boneless Beef – Outside Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
Boneless Beef – Inside Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
Beef Bones Cut
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
None – Brenner Packers Ltd.
Veal Scallopini – Inside, Cut & Sliced
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON
None – George's Meat Shop
Beef Front Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 200024
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018
Sold at George's Meat Shop, 3681 Innes Rd., Orleans, ON
Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.
Boneless Beef Front Shank
Variable
None
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018
Sold at Shun Fat Hing Grocery, 1179 Parisien St. West, Ottawa, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Stewing Beef
Variable
Starts with 0220549
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Boneless Blade
Variable
Starts with 0220718
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Stewing Beef
Variable
Starts with 0220459
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 176 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Short Ribs French Style
Variable
Starts with 0220733
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Short Ribs French Style
Variable
Starts with 0220733
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style
Variable
Starts with 0222153
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style
Variable
Starts with 0222153
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Angus Stew
Variable
Starts with 0220587
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Angus Stew
Variable
Starts with 0220587
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Stewing Beef
Variable
Starts with 0220549
All units sold from June 10, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
English Short Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220628
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
English Short Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220628
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Boneless Blade Roast
Variable
Starts with 0220718
All units sold from June 15, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Miami Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220607
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Beef Miami Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220607
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Marinated Miami Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220732
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
Pusateri's
Fine Foods
Marinated Miami Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0220732
All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON
None – Jian Hing Food Mart
Bone Shank (Bone-In)
1 piece
0 277134 003294
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018
Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON
None – Jian Hing Food Mart
Bone Shank (Bone-In)
Variable
Starting with 207134
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018
Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Centennial Foods
Burger 50/50 Brisket/Chuck
7 oz (4.07 kg)
None
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
Centennial Foods
Beef Chuck
4 oz (4.07 kg)
None
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
Centennial Foods
Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties
2 oz (4.79 kg)
None
All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich letztendlich mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Dienstag ebenfalls deutlich klettern. An den US-Börsen läuteten die Banken die Bilanzsaison ein. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}