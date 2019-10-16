Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 12, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution None - Lakeside Meats Boneless Beef Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018 Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON None - Lakeside Meats Boneless Beef Tenderloin Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019 Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON None - Lakeside Meats Beef Rump Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 12, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019 Sold at Lakeside Meats, 12213 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON None - P.A.T. Oriental Food Market Premium Sliced Beef Short Rib Variable Starts with 0 253255 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019 Sold at P.A.T. Oriental Food Market, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend Flank Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 15 up to and including June 16, 2019 Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON None – Mitchell's Butcher's Blend Filet Mignon Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold on June 22, 2019 inclusively Sold at The Butcher's Blend, 900 King St. East, London, ON Valley Custom Cutting Beef Tenderloin Steak Variable Starts with 2010006 All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Valley Custom Cutting, 159 Lombard St., Smith Falls, ON None - Green Fresh Supermarket Beef Bone-In-Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 204009 All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including November 28, 2018 Sold at Green Fresh Supermarket, 29 Selkirk St. Ottawa, ON Nortown Miami Rib Variable 0201076000905 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills Willowdale, ON Nortown Flanken Variable 0201009000804 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills Willowdale, ON Nortown Skirt Steak Variable 0201021000752 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 303 York Mills Willowdale, ON Nortown Single Brisket Variable 0201002701579 All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON Nortown Brisket Point or Double Variable 0201003201405 All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON Nortown Flank Steak Variable 0218897102107 All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018 Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON Nortown Miami Ribs Variable 0201012504412 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON Nortown Flanken Variable 0201009404169 All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON None – Nortown Beef Flank Steak Variable 202030914542 All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 892 Eglington Ave., Toronto, ON Nortown Miami Style Short Ribs Variable 0218898402527 All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON Nortown Flanken Variable 0201009402523 All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019 Sold at Nortown Foods, 1 Promenade Circle, Thornhill, ON Steakhouse Select Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned) 1 kg (retail weight) 628915014297 BB 2018 DE 21 Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta Fast Fresh Fabulous Bacon Wrapped Petite Tender Medallions 340 g 062639351816 2018 DE 26 Sold at Overwaitea in British Columbia None- Almarwa Halal Meat Beef Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Variable All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019 Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON None - Almarwa Halal Meat Beef Boneless Variable (sold clerk-served) Variable All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019 Sold at Ample Food Market, 235 Fletchers Creek Blvd., Brampton, ON The Garden Basket Family Pack Cap Off Rib Grilling Steaks Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203049 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Prime Rib Cap-Off Premium Oven Roast Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203091 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Cap Off Prime Rib Grilling Steak Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203084 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket T-Bone Grilling Steak Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203056 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 AND All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Family Pack T-Bone Grilling Steak Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203042 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 AND All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Veal Leg Cutlets (Scallopini) Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203368 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Veal Top Sirloin (Sotto Filleto) Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203377 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Veal Stew Bone-In Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203362 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including December 5, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Family Pack Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203343 All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON The Garden Basket Veal T-Bone Grilling Steaks Variable (store packed or sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203352 All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018 Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Road), Markham, ON None - Kingsway Meats Sirloin Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04 Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON None - Kingsway Meats Beef Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All Packed On dates from 2019.NO 20 to 2019.DE 04 Sold at Kingsway Meats, 2342 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON None - North Hill Meats Shoulder Clods Flat Iron Variable N/A All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at North Hill Meats and Deli, 3453 Victoria Park Ave. North York, ON Doug's Quality Meats Rump Roast Variable N/A All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019 Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON Doug's Quality Meats Stewing Beef Variable N/A All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019 Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON Doug's Quality Meats Ground Beef Variable N/A All units sold from July 10, 2019 up to and including October 15, 2019 Sold at Doug's Quality Meats, 224 Lakeport Road Unit #8, St. Catharines, ON None – Sarajevo Grill and Meat Chevas Variable None All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Sarajevo Grill and Meat, 13-225 The East Mall, Etobicoke, ON None – Brenner Packers Ltd. Boneless Beef – Outside Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON None – Brenner Packers Ltd. Boneless Beef – Inside Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON None – Brenner Packers Ltd. Beef Bones Cut Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON None – Brenner Packers Ltd. Veal Scallopini – Inside, Cut & Sliced Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Brenner Packers Ltd., 497 Cataraqui St., Windsor, ON None – George's Meat Shop Beef Front Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 200024 All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 6, 2018 Sold at George's Meat Shop, 3681 Innes Rd., Orleans, ON Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. Boneless Beef Front Shank Variable None All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 20, 2018 Sold at Shun Fat Hing Grocery, 1179 Parisien St. West, Ottawa, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Stewing Beef Variable Starts with 0220549 All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Boneless Blade Variable Starts with 0220718 All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 133-20901 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Stewing Beef Variable Starts with 0220459 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 176 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Short Ribs French Style Variable Starts with 0220733 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Short Ribs French Style Variable Starts with 0220733 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style Variable Starts with 0222153 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Short Ribs Flanken Style Variable Starts with 0222153 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Angus Stew Variable Starts with 0220587 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Angus Stew Variable Starts with 0220587 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Stewing Beef Variable Starts with 0220549 All units sold from June 10, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods English Short Ribs Variable Starts with 0220628 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods English Short Ribs Variable Starts with 0220628 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Boneless Blade Roast Variable Starts with 0220718 All units sold from June 15, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Miami Ribs Variable Starts with 0220607 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Beef Miami Ribs Variable Starts with 0220607 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Marinated Miami Ribs Variable Starts with 0220732 All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON Pusateri's Fine Foods Marinated Miami Ribs Variable Starts with 0220732 All units sold from July 29, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019 Sold at Pusateri's Fine Foods, 1539 Avenue Road, Toronto, ON None – Jian Hing Food Mart Bone Shank (Bone-In) 1 piece 0 277134 003294 All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018 Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON None – Jian Hing Food Mart Bone Shank (Bone-In) Variable Starting with 207134 All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 27, 2018 Sold at Jian Hing Food Mart, 678 Markham Road, Scarborough, ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Centennial Foods Burger 50/50 Brisket/Chuck 7 oz (4.07 kg) None All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019 Sold to restaurants in Ontario Centennial Foods Beef Chuck 4 oz (4.07 kg) None All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019 Sold to restaurants in Ontario Centennial Foods Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 2 oz (4.79 kg) None All units sold from August 22, 2019 up to and including August 29, 2019 Sold to restaurants in Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

