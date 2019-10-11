Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution None Beef Rib Eye Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203013 All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19 Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON None Brisket Point Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203012 All Packed On dates from NO.21.18 up to and including DE.05.18 Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON None Frozen Bulgogi Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203018 All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19 Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON None Marinated Bulgogi Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203024 All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19 Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON None Shabu Shabu Rib Eye Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203045 All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19 Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON None Beef Chunks Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 204022 All Packed On dates from JN.18.19 up to and including JN.22.19 Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON None Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 204033 All Packed On dates from JN.05.19 up to and including JN.09.19 Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON None Misc By Weight (beef) Variable (sold clerk-served) Variable All Packed On dates from 2019MA31 up to and including 2019JN17 Sold at Uppercut Meat Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto ON Florence Meat Supplies Ltd. Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019 Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON Florence Meat Supplies Ltd. Stewing meat Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019 Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON Florence Meat Supplies Ltd. Beef tenderloin Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from June 5 to 15, 2019 Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON Scale Meats Ltd. Marinated Flank Steak Variable None Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019 Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON Scale Meats Ltd. Marinated Teres Major Variable None Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019 Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON Juan Meat Market Ltd. Bnls Beef Inside Skirt Steak Variable None Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019 Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON Juan Meat Market Ltd. Beef Chuck Short Rib Variable None Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019 Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON Witteveen Meats Ltd. Butcher Shop Prime Rib Variable None Sold from June 19 to 30, 2019 Sold at Witteveen Meats Ltd., 154 Brant Rd., Saint George ON None – Pat Thornhill Market Beef Brisket Short Ribs Variable Starting with 2 00435 Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019 Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON None – Pat Thornhill Market Eye of Round Variable Starting with 2 00415 Sold from June 25 to July 2, 2019 Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON None – Pat Thornhill Market Beef Brisket Point Variable None Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019 Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON Kawartha Meats T-Bone steak (Fresh) Variable None None Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON Kawartha Meats (#4012) T-Bone steak (Frozen) Variable (01) 9 0000000040122 (11) 191009 (3202) 000000 (21) 004660 Packed Date: June 13, 2019, Best Before: Dec14, 2019 Packed Date: June 20, 2019, Best Before: Dec 21, 2019, Packed Date: June 22, 2019, Best Before: Dec 23, 2019 Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON Metzger Meats Beef Capless Ribs Variable None Sold from 12/15/18 to 12/23/18 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Metzger Meats Boneless Beef Inside Variable None Sold from 11/22/18 to 11/24/18 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Metzger Meats Boneless Blade Roast Variable None Sold from 06/14/19 to 06/18/19 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Metzger Meats Boneless Blade Roast Variable None Sold from 06/01/19 to 06/14/19 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Metzger Meats Beef Eye of Round Variable None Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/12/19 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Metzger Meats Beef Short Loin Variable None Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/21/19 Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON Herrington's Quality Butchers Extra Lean Ground Beef Variable None Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018 Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON Herrington's Quality Butchers Regular Ground Beef Variable None Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018 Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON None – Elwood Meat Market Beef Tenderloin (000515) Variable None Packed On dates from 2019JN13 to 2019JN20 Sold at Elwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit ON None – Top Food Supermarket Bone-in Beef Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 0 200123 Packed On dates from June 24 to 27, 2019 Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON None – Top Food Supermarket Boneless Beef Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 0 200122 Packed On dates from June 13 to 16, 2019 Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON None - West Guilford Shopping Centre Beef Ribs 2x2 Capless Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between June 1 and June 8, 2019 Sold at West Guilford Shopping Centre, West Guilford ON None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop Beef Capless Ribs Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from 06/18/2019 to 06/25/2019 Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop Bnls Beef Bottom Butts Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from 07/23/2019 to 07/30/2019 Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON None - Vaughan Rd. Food Market Beef Oxtail Variable Variable Packed from May 31 to June 3, 2019 Sold at Vaughan Rd. Food Market, 218 Vaughan Rd, Toronto ON Samir Supermarket & Restaurant Veal With Bones Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON Samir Supermarket & Restaurant Veal Without Bones Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON None - Win Farms Supermarket Beef Liver Variable Starting with 200302 Sold from June 5 to 9, 2019 Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON None - Win Farms Supermarket Beef Back Rib Variable Starting with 200509 Sold from June 24 to 28, 2019 Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON None - Win Farms Supermarket Beef BLS Shank Variable Starting with 200501 Sold from June 6 to 10, 2019 Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON None - Win Farms Supermarket Beef Bone in Shank Centre Variable Starting with 200511 Sold from June 6 to 10, 2019 Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON Superking Superstore Halal Sirloin Tip Steak Variable None Packed on June 12 to 20, 2019 Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON Superking Superstore Halal Lean Ground Beef Variable None Packed on June 12 to 20, 2019 Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON Galleria Supermarket – York Mills Fresh Beef – Brisket Point Variable Starting with 2 10056 Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019 Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON Galleria Supermarket – York Mills Fresh Beef – LA Short Rib Variable Starting with 2 10009 Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019 Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON Galleria Supermarket – York Mills Fresh Beef – Shortribs Korea Styl Variable Starting with 2 10217 Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019 Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON Nesbitt's Beef Patties Variable None Sold from May 27 to June 12, 2019 Sold at Nesbitt's Meat Market, 18 Cambridge St. S., Lindsay ON Adonis Blade Roast Steak Variable Starting with 0202063 Sold from June 18 to 20, 2019 Sold at Adonis, 1240 Eglinton Ave. W., Mississauga ON Adonis Striploin AA Variable Starting with 0202383 Sold from December 4 to 11, 2018 Sold at Adonis, 20 Ashtonbee Rd., Building A, Unit A1, Scarborough ON None Unlabelled (veal sirloin tip) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All products sold from November 21 to 23, 2018 Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON None Unlabelled (boneless veal insides) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All products sold from June 1 to 3, 2019 Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON None Unlabelled (boneless beef inside denatured AA or higher) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All products sold from June 14 to 21, 2019 Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON Denninger's Foods of the World Steak – various cuts Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018 Sold at Denninger's in Ontario Denninger's Foods of the World Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018 Sold at Denninger's in Ontario Denninger's Foods of the World Roast Beef Top Round (not fully cooked) Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 201070 Sold between July 3 and 10, 2019 Sold at Denninger's in Ontario Foody Mart Beef Flank Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold around the end of June 2019 Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON Foody Mart Beef Finger Meat Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold around the end of June 2019 Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON Steakhouse Select Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned 1 kg (retail weight) 628915014297 BB 2019 JL 29 Sold at Walmart in Alberta and Ontario La Mantia's Country Market Beef Liver (Fresh) Variable None Sold from 06/05/19 to 06/13/19 Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON La Mantia's Country Market BNLS Beef Flank Steak (Fresh) Variable None Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18 Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON La Mantia's Country Market Beef Tenderloin (Fresh) Variable None Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18 Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON None Roasted Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019 Sold at Hoffman's Meats - Stayner ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Venerica Meats Inc. Beef Capless Rib AA Variable None Pack dates: June 3 to 28, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Venerica Meats Inc. Beef Capless Rib Prime Variable None Pack dates: June 3 to 17, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Venerica Meats Inc. Bnls Beef Cap Meat AA Variable None Pack dates: June 10 to 24, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Venerica Meats Inc. Bnls Beef Clod AAA Variable None Pack dates: June 5 to 19, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Venerica Meats Inc. Top Sirloin AAA Variable None Pack dates: November 22, 2018-January 3, 2019 and June 3, 2019-June 17, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Venerica Meats Inc. Veal Inside Variable None Pack dates: December 20, 2018-January 3, 2019 Sold to restaurants in ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 5.95 kg (01)1 0060597 53061 5 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 30210 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 5.61 kg (01)1 0060597 30216 8 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 30216 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Patties 5.52 kg (01)1 0060597 30730 9 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 2019 JL 13 Product code: 30730 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties 4.06 kg (01)1 0060597 32350 7 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 Product code: 32350 ON, QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 3.40 kg (01)1 0060597 36155 4 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 36155 ON, QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Patties 4.06 kg (01)1 0060597 32362 5 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 32362 QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties 4.08 kg (01)1 0060597 32365 1 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 32365 ON, QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Patties 4.75 kg (01)1 0060597 32367 5 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 32367 QC Belmont Meats Madison-MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties 4.75 kg (01)1 0060597 32375 0 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 32375 QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties 9.07 kg (01)1 0060597 32376 7 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 32376 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 3.57 kg (01)1 0060597 32377 4 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 32377 ON Belmont Meats MAP Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties 5.04 kg (01)1 0060597 36100 4 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 36100 ON, QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 4.08 kg (01)1 0060597 36165 3 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JN 26 Product code: 36165 ON, QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 3.4 kg (01)1 0060597 32360 6 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 32360 QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties 4.26 kg (01)1 0060597 36167 7 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 Product code: 36167 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties 4.06 kg (01)1 0060597 36170 7 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JL 13 Product code: 36170 QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties 23.14 kg (01)1 0060597 36175 2 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 36175 QC Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties 4.41 kg (01)1 0060597 37450 9 Best Before: 2019 JN 26 Product code: 37450 ON Belmont Meats MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties 4.76 kg (01)1 0060597 37490 5 Best Before: 2019 JN 25 2019 JN 26 2019 JL 13 Product code: 37490 ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

