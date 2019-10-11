|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
None
Beef Rib Eye
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203013
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
None
Brisket Point
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203012
All Packed On dates from NO.21.18 up to and including DE.05.18
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
None
Frozen Bulgogi
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203018
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
None
Marinated Bulgogi
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203024
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
None
Shabu Shabu Rib Eye
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 203045
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
None
Beef Chunks
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 204022
All Packed On dates from JN.18.19 up to and including JN.22.19
Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON
None
Beef Liver
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 204033
All Packed On dates from JN.05.19 up to and including JN.09.19
Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON
None
Misc By Weight (beef)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Variable
All Packed On dates from 2019MA31 up to and including 2019JN17
Sold at Uppercut Meat Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto ON
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
Stewing meat
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
Beef tenderloin
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from June 5 to 15, 2019
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
Scale Meats Ltd.
Marinated Flank Steak
Variable
None
Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019
Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON
Scale Meats Ltd.
Marinated Teres Major
Variable
None
Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019
Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON
Juan Meat Market Ltd.
Bnls Beef Inside Skirt Steak
Variable
None
Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019
Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON
Juan Meat Market Ltd.
Beef Chuck Short Rib
Variable
None
Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019
Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON
Witteveen Meats Ltd. Butcher Shop
Prime Rib
Variable
None
Sold from June 19 to 30, 2019
Sold at Witteveen Meats Ltd., 154 Brant Rd., Saint George ON
None – Pat Thornhill Market
Beef Brisket Short Ribs
Variable
Starting with 2 00435
Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
None – Pat Thornhill Market
Eye of Round
Variable
Starting with 2 00415
Sold from June 25 to July 2, 2019
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
None – Pat Thornhill Market
Beef Brisket Point
Variable
None
Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
Kawartha Meats
T-Bone steak (Fresh)
Variable
None
None
Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON
Kawartha Meats
(#4012)
T-Bone steak (Frozen)
Variable
(01) 9 0000000040122 (11) 191009 (3202) 000000 (21) 004660
Packed Date: June 13, 2019, Best Before: Dec14, 2019
Packed Date: June 20, 2019, Best Before: Dec 21, 2019,
Packed Date: June 22, 2019, Best Before: Dec 23, 2019
Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON
Metzger Meats
Beef Capless Ribs
Variable
None
Sold from 12/15/18 to 12/23/18
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Metzger Meats
Boneless Beef Inside
Variable
None
Sold from 11/22/18 to 11/24/18
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Metzger Meats
Boneless Blade Roast
Variable
None
Sold from 06/14/19 to 06/18/19
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Metzger Meats
Boneless Blade Roast
Variable
None
Sold from 06/01/19 to 06/14/19
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Metzger Meats
Beef Eye of Round
Variable
None
Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/12/19
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Metzger Meats
Beef Short Loin
Variable
None
Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/21/19
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
Herrington's Quality Butchers
Extra Lean Ground Beef
Variable
None
Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018
Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON
Herrington's Quality Butchers
Regular Ground Beef
Variable
None
Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018
Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON
None – Elwood Meat Market
Beef Tenderloin (000515)
Variable
None
Packed On dates from 2019JN13 to 2019JN20
Sold at Elwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit ON
None – Top Food Supermarket
Bone-in Beef Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starting with 0 200123
Packed On dates from June 24 to 27, 2019
Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON
None – Top Food Supermarket
Boneless Beef Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starting with 0 200122
Packed On dates from June 13 to 16, 2019
Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON
None - West Guilford Shopping Centre
Beef Ribs 2x2 Capless
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold between June 1 and June 8, 2019
Sold at West Guilford Shopping Centre, West Guilford ON
None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop
Beef Capless Ribs
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from 06/18/2019 to 06/25/2019
Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON
None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop
Bnls Beef Bottom Butts
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from 07/23/2019 to 07/30/2019
Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON
None - Vaughan Rd. Food Market
Beef Oxtail
Variable
Variable
Packed from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Sold at Vaughan Rd. Food Market, 218 Vaughan Rd, Toronto ON
Samir Supermarket & Restaurant
Veal With Bones
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON
Samir Supermarket & Restaurant
Veal Without Bones
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON
None - Win Farms Supermarket
Beef Liver
Variable
Starting with 200302
Sold from
June 5 to 9, 2019
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
None - Win Farms Supermarket
Beef Back Rib
Variable
Starting with 200509
Sold from
June 24 to 28, 2019
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
None - Win Farms Supermarket
Beef BLS Shank
Variable
Starting with 200501
Sold from
June 6 to 10, 2019
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
None - Win Farms Supermarket
Beef Bone in Shank Centre
Variable
Starting with 200511
Sold from
June 6 to 10, 2019
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
Superking Superstore
Halal Sirloin Tip Steak
Variable
None
Packed on
June 12 to 20, 2019
Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON
Superking Superstore
Halal Lean Ground Beef
Variable
None
Packed on
June 12 to 20, 2019
Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
Fresh Beef – Brisket Point
Variable
Starting with 2 10056
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
Fresh Beef – LA Short Rib
Variable
Starting with 2 10009
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
Fresh Beef – Shortribs Korea Styl
Variable
Starting with 2 10217
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
Nesbitt's
Beef Patties
Variable
None
Sold from May 27 to June 12, 2019
Sold at Nesbitt's Meat Market, 18 Cambridge St. S., Lindsay ON
Adonis
Blade Roast Steak
Variable
Starting with 0202063
Sold from June 18 to 20, 2019
Sold at Adonis, 1240 Eglinton Ave. W., Mississauga ON
Adonis
Striploin AA
Variable
Starting with 0202383
Sold from December 4 to 11, 2018
Sold at Adonis, 20 Ashtonbee Rd., Building A, Unit A1, Scarborough ON
None
Unlabelled (veal sirloin tip)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All products sold from November 21 to 23, 2018
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
None
Unlabelled (boneless veal insides)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All products sold from June 1 to 3, 2019
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
None
Unlabelled (boneless beef inside denatured AA or higher)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All products sold from June 14 to 21, 2019
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
Denninger's Foods of the World
Steak – various cuts
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
Denninger's Foods of the World
Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
Denninger's Foods of the World
Roast Beef Top Round (not fully cooked)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starting with 201070
Sold between July 3 and 10, 2019
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
Foody Mart
Beef Flank Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold around the end of June 2019
Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON
Foody Mart
Beef Finger Meat
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold around the end of June 2019
Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON
Steakhouse Select
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned
1 kg (retail weight)
628915014297
BB 2019 JL 29
Sold at Walmart in Alberta and Ontario
La Mantia's Country Market
Beef Liver (Fresh)
Variable
None
Sold from 06/05/19 to 06/13/19
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
La Mantia's Country Market
BNLS Beef Flank Steak (Fresh)
Variable
None
Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
La Mantia's Country Market
Beef Tenderloin (Fresh)
Variable
None
Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
None
Roasted Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
Sold at Hoffman's Meats - Stayner ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Venerica Meats Inc.
Beef Capless Rib AA
Variable
None
Pack dates:
June 3 to 28, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Venerica Meats Inc.
Beef Capless Rib Prime
Variable
None
Pack dates:
June 3 to 17, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Venerica Meats Inc.
Bnls Beef Cap Meat AA
Variable
None
Pack dates:
June 10 to 24, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Venerica Meats Inc.
Bnls Beef Clod AAA
Variable
None
Pack dates:
June 5 to 19, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Venerica Meats Inc.
Top Sirloin AAA
Variable
None
Pack dates:
November 22, 2018-January 3, 2019
and
June 3, 2019-June 17, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Venerica Meats Inc.
Veal Inside
Variable
None
Pack dates:
December 20, 2018-January 3, 2019
Sold to restaurants in ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
5.95 kg
(01)1 0060597 53061 5
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 30210
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
5.61 kg
(01)1 0060597 30216 8
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 30216
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
5.52 kg
(01)1 0060597 30730 9
Best Before:
2019 JN 26
2019 JL 13
Product code: 30730
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
4.06 kg
(01)1 0060597 32350 7
Best Before: 2019 JN 25
Product code: 32350
ON, QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
3.40 kg
(01)1 0060597 36155 4
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 36155
ON, QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
4.06 kg
(01)1 0060597 32362 5
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32362
QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
4.08 kg
(01)1 0060597 32365 1
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32365
ON, QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
4.75 kg
(01)1 0060597 32367 5
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32367
QC
Belmont Meats
Madison-MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties
4.75 kg
(01)1 0060597 32375 0
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32375
QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties
9.07 kg
(01)1 0060597 32376 7
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32376
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
3.57 kg
(01)1 0060597 32377 4
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32377
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties
5.04 kg
(01)1 0060597 36100 4
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 36100
ON, QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
4.08 kg
(01)1 0060597 36165 3
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JN 26
Product code: 36165
ON, QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
3.4 kg
(01)1 0060597 32360 6
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32360
QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
4.26 kg
(01)1 0060597 36167 7
Best Before: 2019 JN 25
Product code: 36167
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
4.06 kg
(01)1 0060597 36170 7
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 36170
QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties
23.14 kg
(01)1 0060597 36175 2
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 36175
QC
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
4.41 kg
(01)1 0060597 37450 9
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 37450
ON
Belmont Meats
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
4.76 kg
(01)1 0060597 37490 5
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JN 26
2019 JL 13
Product code: 37490
ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
