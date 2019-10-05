|
05.10.2019 08:55:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes/Dates
Additional Information
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef
various
Starts with 0201020
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN24
2019JN28
2019JL04
2019JL05
2018DEC01
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef Burger
various
Starts with 0211416
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN28
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef FP
various
Starts with 0201238
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN27
2019JN22
2018DEC01
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef
various
Starts with 0201021
Best Before
2019JN15
2018DEC01
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef
various
Starts with 0201024
Best Before
2019JN15
2019JN28
2019JN27
2019JN22
2019JL03
2019JL05
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef
various
Starts with 0201020
Best Before
2019JN17
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with 0201710
Best Before
2019JN17
2019JN24
2019JN28
2019JL04
2019JL05
2018DEC01
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201238
Best Before
2019JN17
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef
various
Starts with
0201021
Best Before
2019JN17
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Metro Brands
Ground Medium Beef - Chub
1 lb
8 25172 00418 8
Best Before
2019JN17
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201238
Best Before
2019JN20
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Medium Beef
various
Starts with
0201021
Best Before
2019JN20
2019JN22
2019JN27
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201709
Best Before
2019JN17
2019JN22
2019JN28
2019JN27
2019JL04
2019JL03
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef
various
Starts with
0201024
Best Before
2019JN17
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef
various
Starts with 0201020
Best Before
2019JN21
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201710
Best Before
2019JN21
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef Burger
various
Starts with
0211416
Best Before
2019JN21
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Metro Brands
Ground Lean Beef - chub
2 lb
8 25712 00419 5
Best Before
2019JN21
2019JN24
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201709
Best Before
2019JN20
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef
various
Starts with
0201024
Best Before
2019JN20
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef
various
Starts with
0201020
Best Before
2019JN22
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201710
Best Before
2019JN22
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef FP
various
Starts with
0201709
Best Before
2019JN21
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Extra Lean Beef
various
Starts with
0201024
Best Before
2019JN21
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Ground Lean Beef & Pork FP
various
Starts with
0222596
Best Before
2019JN28
2019JN24
2018DEC01
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef T Bone/ Wing Steak Combo
various
Starts with
0220526
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef T Bone Grilling Steak
various
Starts with
0221442
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
2019JN21
2019JN22
2019JN23
2019JN24
2019JN26
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Strip Loin Steak
various
Starts with
0221426
Best Before
2019JN14
2019JN15
2019JN19
2019JN20
2019JN21
2019JN22
2019JN24
2019JN26
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless
various
Starts with
0211080
Best Before
2019JN14
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Sirloin tip Steak
various
Starts with
0201005
Best Before
2019JN14
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Sirloin Tip Steak FP - Mixed Tote
various
Starts with
0211064
Best Before
2019JN14
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Veal Leg Scalloppini FP Feature
various
Starts with
0227719
Best Before
2019JN05
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Veal Leg Scalloppini FP
various
Starts with
0227031
Best Before
2018DEC03
2018DEC02
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Veal Boneless Stew
various
Starts with 0226819
Best Before
2019JN05
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Eye of Round Roast Boneless
various
Starts with
0235937
Best Before
2019JL04
2019JL03
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Eye of Round Steak Boneless
various
Starts with
0235933
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Eye of Round Steak Fast Fry
various
Starts with
0235999
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Eye of Round Steak - Pepper Seasoned
various
Starts with
0221383
Best Before
2019JL03
2019JL04
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Beef Eye of Round Marinating Steak Fast Fry FP
various
Starts with
0224014
Best Before
2019JL04
2019JL02
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Veal Grain Fed Boneless Stew
various
Starts with
0226819
Best Before
2018DEC02
2018DEC03
Distributed in Ontario
Prepared for Food Basics
Veal Grain Fed Leg Scalloppini
various
Starts with
0226812
Best Before
2018DEC02
2018DEC03
Distributed in Ontario
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Medium Ground Beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32057
Lot 9225B085 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B033 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B039 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Lean Ground Beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32058
Lot 9226B053 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B035 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B0311 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Medium Ground Beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32067
Lot 9244B036 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Lean ground beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32068
Lot 9225B052 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9226B042 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0310 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Extra Lean ground beef
5.0 kg
N/A
Product number 32071
Lot 9244B037 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Medium Ground beef
20.0 kg
N/A
Product number 32079
Lot 9244B0313 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Mix ground lean pork and beef
5.0 kg
N/A
Product number 41417
Lot 8452B179 pkg 2019/JN/14
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger portion (Deville ABF) 100g
2.4 kg
N/A
Product number 11138
Lot 9225B042 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9226B039 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger Homestyle 7oz
6.4 kg
N/A
Product number 11145
Lot 9226B037 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0313 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger Homestyle 6 oz
5.44 kg
N/A
Product number 11146
Lot 9226B036 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0312 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger Homestyle 4 oz
3.63 kg
N/A
Product number 11148
Lot 9226B035 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9226B0311 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger Homestyle 8 oz
5.44 kg
N/A
Product number 11151
Lot 9226B034 pkg 2019/JN/05
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 3 oz
4.08 kg
N/A
Product number 11163
Lot 8455B1024 pkg 2019/JN/04
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 4 oz
4.08 kg
N/A
Product number 11164
Lot 8455B1023 pkg 2019/JN/04
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 6 oz
5.1 kg
N/A
Product number 11166
Lot 8455B1025 pkg 2019/JN/04
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef burger Imperio 3 oz
4.08 kg
N/A
Product number 11191
Lot 9225B044 pkg 2019/JN/03
Lot 9225B046 pkg 2019/JN/04
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Lean ground beef Angus 370g
15.54 kg
N/A
Product number 21023
Lot 9225B092 pkg 2019/JN/06
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Medium ground beef
5.0 kg
N/A
Product number 32001
Lot 9244B0312 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Lean ground beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32054
Lot 9226B052 pkg 2019/JN/05
Lot 9244B034 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B0310 pkg 2019/JN/17
Lot 9245B082 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Medium ground beef
4.54 kg
N/A
Product number 32055
Lot 9225B084 pkg 2019/JN/06
Lot 9244B032 pkg 2019/JN/14
Lot 9244B038 pkg 2019/JN/17
Lot 9245B083 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef flap steak seasoned 170g – Canada AA frozen
4.08 kg
N/A
Product number 24121
Lot 8476B1414 pkg 2019/JN/12
Lot 9236B0110 pkg 2019/JN/21
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef flap steak seasoned 225g
4.05 kg
N/A
Product number 24122
Lot 9214B075 pkg 2019/JN/18
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef Sirloin flap steak 150g frozen
7.50 kg
N/A
Product number 31443
Lot 9222B055pkg 2019/JN/04
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Beef flap steak seasoned with white wine and shallot 200g frozen
2.40 kg
N/A
Product number 24018
Lot 9222B0523 pkg 2019/JN/17
Distributed in Quebec
Alpha Meat Packers Ltd
Boneless beef chuck roll roast fat attached 3kg
6 kg
N/A
Product number 30352
Lot 9225B124 pkg 2019/JL/11
Distributed in Quebec
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Natural Grain Fed Inside Round (Fesa Di Vitello)
variable
Starts with 0201061
Sold from May 31 2019 to June 4 2019 inclusively
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Veal loin chops
variable
Starts with 0201107
Sold from May 31 2019 to June 8 2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Veal Hip Shank Bone- in
variable
Starts with 0201105
Sold from June-12-2019 to June17-2019
and
Sold from June-27-2019 to July-1-2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Ground Veal
variable
Starts with 0201111
Sold from June-14-2019 to June-17-2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Beef Plate Skirt
variable
Starts with 0205567
Sold from May-30-2019 to June-8-2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Veal Skirt Steak Entranas
variable
Starts with 0205605
Sold from May-30-2019 to June-3-2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill
Beef liver
variable
Starts with 0271398
Sold from June-6-2019 to June-10-2019
Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
