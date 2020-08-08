|
08.08.2020 07:50:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various products made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc. recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1596848791927/1596848792271
OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 1, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various products made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc., Bakersfield, California (USA), from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
These products may also have been purchased on-line or through various restaurant or convenience store locations. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products: Consumer
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Mild Fresh Salsa
375 mL
6 28130 03751 4
BBD:
21 SEP 2020
25 SEP 2020
28 SEP 2020
02 OCT 2020
Distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Medium Fresh Salsa
375 mL
6 28130 03752 1
BBD:
21 SEP 2020
25 SEP 2020
28 SEP 2020
02 OCT 2020
05 OCT 2020
Distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoban
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Hot Fresh Salsa
375 mL
6 28130 03753 8
BBD:
21 SEP 2020
25 SEP 2020
28 SEP 2020
02 OCT 2020
Distributed in British Columbia
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Extra Hot Fresh Salsa
375 mL
6 28130 03754 5
BBD:
21 SEP 2020
25 SEP 2020
28 SEP 2020
02 OCT 2020
Distributed in British Columbia
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Salsa Fresca
2.2 L
6 28130 00221 5
BBD:
28 SEP 2020
05 OCT 2020
Distributed in British Columbia
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Savory Southwestern Black Bean & Corn Salsa
220 mL
6 28130 02204 6
BBD:
15 AUG 2020
21 AUG 2020
28 AUG 2020
Distributed in Alberta and British Columbia
Fresh is Best Salsa & Co.
Tropical Fruit Salsa
220 mL
None
BBD:
06 AUG 2020
Distributed in British Columbia
Skeena Select
BBQ Beef Sub
295 g
0 204157 706994
All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
Skeena Select
Pizza Sub
405 g
0 204109 706997
All best before dates up to and including
AU.10.20
Distributed in British Columbia
Skeena Select
Broccoli Salad
Variable
Starts with
0 205116
All best before dates up to and including
AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
Skeena Select
Chicken Quesadilla
280 g
0 205153 105996
All best before dates up to and including
AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
None
Greek Salad
Variable
Starts with
0 205106
All best before dates up to and including
AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
None
Greek Pasta Salad
Variable
Starts with
0 205130
All best before dates up to and including
AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
None
Curried Quinoa Kale Salad
Variable
Starts with
0 205117
All best before dates up to and
including AU.11.20
Distributed in British Columbia
None
Gourmet Sandwiches Entertaining
Variable
Starts with 257369
All packed on dates up to and including August 7, 2020
Distributed at various IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
None
Gourmet Sandwiches Sm
Variable
Starts with
240060
All packed on dates up to and including August 7, 2020
Distributed at various IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
Recalled products: Hotel /Restaurant/ Institution:
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
None
Butter Chicken Sauce (Frozen)
100 g
None
All units sold up to and including August 7, 2020
Distributed in British Columbia
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the onions in your product, check with your place of purchase.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak followed by a recall in the United States by Thomson International Inc. located in Bakersfield, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
