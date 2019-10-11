11.10.2019 05:39:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Gordon Food Service is recalling various Gordon Choice brand frozen, diced chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The following products have been sold nationally:  

Recalled products

 

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 100% White

4.54 Kg

00620868883098

01/22/19
01/28/19
02/05/19
02/08/19
02/11/19
02/28/19
03/21/19
04/15/19
04/29/19
05/16/19
06/04/19
06/12/19
08/02/19
08/09/19
08/24/19
09/03/19
09/06/19

GFS Item # 1055841

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% White/40% Dark

4.54 Kg

00620868686262

01/23/19
01/30/19
02/04/19
02/08/19
02/26/19
03/07/19
03/14/19
03/18/19
04/05/19
04/10/19
04/24/19
04/25/19
05/14/19
05/21/19
06/04/19
06/12/19
07/01/19
07/25/19
08/07/19
08/12/19
08/29/19

GFS Item # 2610248

 

National

Gordon Choice

Pulled White Meat

4.54 Kg

00620868880684

01/25/19
02/13/19
02/28/19
03/19/19
03/21/19
04/12/19
04/19/19
05/08/19
05/15/19
06/13/19
06/24/19
07/12/19
08/01/19
08/09/19
08/22/19
09/05/19

GFS Item #

6810248

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken White (3/4")

4.54 Kg

00620868880677

01/24/19
02/28/19
04/25/19
06/26/19

Item #

1636159

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat Diced (3/4") Prprtn

4.54 Kg

00620868686293

01/30/19
02/06/19
03/05/19
03/18/19
04/05/19
04/17/19
06/21/19
07/02/19
07/25/19
08/05/19
08/07/19

GFS Item #

2910248

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") Mostly Dark

4.54 Kg

00620868882060

02/05/19
02/20/19
02/27/19
03/29/19
04/30/19
05/09/19
07/02/19
07/26/19
08/16/19

GFS Item #

6552005

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 80% Dark 20% White

4.54 Kg

00620868882046

01/24/19
02/05/19
02/20/19
02/27/19
03/20/19
03/22/19
03/28/19
04/12/19
04/15/19
04/19/19
04/22/19
04/25/19
05/02/19
05/15/19
05/20/19
05/22/19
06/04/19
06/13/19
06/19/19
06/27/19
07/19/19
07/25/19
07/26/19
08/01/19
08/12/19
08/21/19
09/05/19
09/11/19

GFS Item #

6552205

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 19mm (3/4") 60% Dark 40% White

4.54 Kg

00620868882053

02/11/19
03/04/19
03/21/19
04/15/19
05/13/19
06/12/19
07/03/19
08/19/19

GFS Item #

6552405

 

National

Gordon Choice

Diced Chicken Meat 13mm (1/2") 60% Dark 40% White

4.54 Kg

00620868882039

01/24/19
02/05/19
03/04/19
03/20/19
04/18/19
04/22/19
05/01/19
05/15/19
05/23/19
06/03/19
06/18/19
07/01/19
07/19/19
08/05/19
08/19/19
09/06/19

GFS Item #

6552605

 

National

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

