Updated Food Recall Warning - Sunsprout brand Micro - Greens, Alfalfa recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Food Recall Warning issued on September 19, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Sunsprout Natural Foods is recalling Sunsprout brand Micro – Greens, Alfalfa from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Nova Scotia.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sunsprout Micro – Greens

Alfalfa 100 g 0 57621 13511 6 All best before dates up to

and including BBOCT13

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness associated with consumption of these products.

