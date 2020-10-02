+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
02.10.2020 01:35:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Sunsprout brand Micro - Greens, Alfalfa recalled due to Salmonella

Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1601591346500/1601591347286

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Food Recall Warning issued on September 19, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Sunsprout Natural Foods is recalling Sunsprout brand Micro – Greens, Alfalfa from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Nova Scotia.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Sunsprout

Micro – Greens
Alfalfa

100 g

0 57621 13511 6

All best before dates up to
and including BBOCT13

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness associated with consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
01.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
01.10.20
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
01.10.20
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen beenden den Handelstag im Plus. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB