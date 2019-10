Updated Food Recall Warning - Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 2, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. (EST. 99) is recalling Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Product number Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CHEEK MEAT Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0707100 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. HANGING TENDER STEAK Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0071200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF LIVER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0727000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF HEART Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0727040 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF TONGUE Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0727060 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF OXTAIL Variable None Packed

19/05/30 0727090 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. PETITE TENDER Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1524400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CAPLESS RIBS (2X2) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1531500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS DROP BRISKET Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1541900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF INSIDE SKIRT STEAK Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1543200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FLANK STEAKS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1545011 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF TENDONS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1546000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF MARROW BONES Variable None Packed 18/11/16 1549900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BLNS BEEF EYE OF ROUND Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1551900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BUTT TENDERLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1563500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF LIVER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1570000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF LIVER V/P Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1570005 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF TONGUES Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1570600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF KIDNEY Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1570800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF KIDNEY Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1570805 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CHEEK MEAT Variable None Packed 19/05/27 1571000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HANGING TENDER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1571200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL LIVER V/P Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1571805 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. SWEETBREAD Variable None Packed

19/05/30 1573000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL FLANK STEAKS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1584100 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL INSIDES Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1585400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. FULL TENDERLOINS VEAL Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1586900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL BUTT TENDERLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1587000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. B/R BEEF RIBS 2X2 DELUXE Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1731000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF INSIDE Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1751511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1763011 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF RIB EYES LIP ON Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1832211 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 1863011 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 5922006 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HEARTS Variable None Packed

19/05/30 5970400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL TRIMMING Variable None Packed

18/11/16 5984500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF NAVELS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6042900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. COD FAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6049000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. FEMER BONES Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6049800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF TONGUES Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6070600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF OXTAIL Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6070900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CHEEK MEAT Variable None Packed 19/05/27 19/05/30 6071000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HANGING TENDER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6071200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF LUNGS Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6072800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL TAILS Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6073300 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL CHEEK MEAT Variable None Packed 19/05/27 6073400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL LEG BONES Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6073900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF LIVER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6090080 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. COW CHEEK MEAT Variable None Packed 19/05/27 19/05/30 6090380 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF HEARTS Variable None Packed 19/05/27

19/05/30 6090480 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF TONGUES Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6090680 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF OXTAILS Variable None Packed

19/05/30 6090980 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF INSIDE Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6351500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF OUTSIDE FLAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6351800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6361516 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6362000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6363016 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 6751800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 7362000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CAPLESS RIBS (2X2) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 7831511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 7861511 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8022000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF CHUCK TENDERS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8023500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF RIBS 2X2 CAPLESS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8031500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CAP MEAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8033000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONE IN BEEF BACK RIBS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8033205 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BONE IN HIND SHANK Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8040600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. CENTER CUT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8040900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8042016 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FRONT SHANK Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8045500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HIND SHANK (HEEL) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8045600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8051800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND-DEN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8052500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF SHORT LOIN (1X1) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8061000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8061500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8062000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8062001 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8062600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HANGING TENDER Variable None Packed

19/05/30 8071200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. LONG CUT FRONTS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8075400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. C-H VEAL LOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8081400 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL HIND SHANK Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8081500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL EYE OF THE ROUND Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8081908 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS VEAL Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8082100 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL CHUCK SQUARE CUT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8082700 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL 85 TRIM Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8083200 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL RIB (4X4) B/IN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8083500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS VEAL FLANK Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8084600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS VEAL SHANK (HEEL) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8085600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL OUTSIDE FLAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8085800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL SIRLOIN TIP Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8085900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. VEAL BNLS STRIPLOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8086500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS VEAL SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8086700 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CLOD Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8322500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BLADE ROAST Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8323000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. SHOULDER CLODS FLAT IRON'S Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8323800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CAPLESS RIBS (2X2) Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8331500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF INSIDE Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8351500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8351800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8351900 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF SIRLOIN TIP Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8353000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8361500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP SIRLOIN BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8362000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8362600 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8363016 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FLAP/FLANK MEAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8365000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOIN Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8461500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF PECTORAL MEAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8822700 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF STRIPLOINS Variable None Packed

18/11/16 8961500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TRIMMINGS 50 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9047000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TRIMMINGS 65 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9047500 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. COLD FAT Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9049000 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF FEMUR BONES Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9049800 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS COW 90 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9091100 Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF ANGUS TRIM 65 Variable None Packed

18/11/16 9847500

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

