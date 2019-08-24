Updated Food Recall Warning - Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2PaVAcz

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August, 21, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Rosemount Sales and Marketing is recalling Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken mostly dark from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Rosemount Cooked diced chicken mostly dark 13 mm - ½" (#18305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12002 0 PACKDATE: 01/21/19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

