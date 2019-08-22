22.08.2019 05:13:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Reuven International Ltd brand Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) and Sysco brand Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken recalled due to Listeria mon...

Product photos are available: http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1566441064966/1566441070819

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August, 18, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Reuven International Ltd is recalling Reuven International Ltd brand Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) and Sysco brand Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been distributed to other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Reuven International Ltd

Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) (#15307)

4.54 kg

907 63572 15307 1

PACKDATE: 01/21/19

Reuven International Ltd

Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (Diced) (#15807)

4.54 kg

907 63572 15807 6

PACKDATE: 01/21/19

Sysco

Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken (#15885)

4.54 kg

007 34730 21450 4

PACKDATE: 01/21/19

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

