31.03.2021 02:03:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Kolapore Springs brand and North Shore brand smoked trout products recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1617141913790/1617141914244
OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 26, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
North Shore Specialty Foods is recalling Kolapore Springs brand and North Shore brand smoked trout products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Kolapore
Smoked Trout
Variable
6 27987 16383 4
All best before
Kolapore
Smoked Trout,
Variable
6 27987 16383 4
All best before
North Shore
Smoked
Variable
None
All best before
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag zulegen. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag fester.
