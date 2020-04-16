+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020

Updated Food Recall Warning - Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1586996841974/1586996843139

OTTAWA, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on April 5, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Cheese wheels of Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese have been sold cut up and re-packaged. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

The following products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

 

Lot

Fromagerie Blackburn

Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese

130 g

6 28504 56408 0

 

Best Before

05JN20

16JN20

25JN20

 

20007

20020

20028

Fromagerie

Blackburn

Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese

Variable weight – cheese wheels

6 28504 56403 5

All products with a BBD up to and including 15JN20

20007,
20008,
20014,
20015,
20016,
20020
20021,
20022,
20028,
20036,
20042,
20043,
20044, 20050

Fromagerie Blackburn

Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese

Variable weight

Begins with

 0 200007

All units sold up to and including April 5, 2020

None

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.

