Updated Food Recall Warning - Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on April 5, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Cheese wheels of Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese have been sold cut up and re-packaged. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

The following products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Lot Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese 130 g 6 28504 56408 0 Best Before 05JN20 16JN20 25JN20 20007 20020 20028 Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese Variable weight – cheese wheels 6 28504 56403 5 All products with a BBD up to and including 15JN20 20007,

20008,

20014,

20015,

20016,

20020

20021,

20022,

20028,

20036,

20042,

20043,

20044, 20050 Fromagerie Blackburn Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese Variable weight Begins with 0 200007 All units sold up to and including April 5, 2020 None

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

