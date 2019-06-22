Updated Food Recall Warning - France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy recalled due to norovirus

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Y4d761

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

France Délices Inc. is recalling France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product. Consumers should not consume and retailers, should not sell, or serve the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta and Quebec from the following retailers:

Name Address European Foods Inc. 8705 53 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB Fruit & Légumes Tardif Inc. 559, chemin St-Jean, La Prairie, QC Hospitality Corner 1650, avenue Cedar, Montréal, QC IGA Vanier 1035, boul. Wilfrid Hamel, Vanier, QC IGA Boischatel 5114, avenue Royale, Boischatel, QC IGA Alimentation Famille Gaouette

Inc. 2020, route 112, St-Césaire, QC IGA 17010, boul. Henri-Bourassa, Québec, QC IGA Baie-Comeau 1500, rue de Bretagne, Baie-Comeau, QC IGA Crevier Terrebonne 1115, Montée des Pionniers, Terrebonne, QC Métro Plus St-Zotique 350, rue Principale, St-Zotique , QC Métro Plus Supermarché Boucher 341, chemin de Joliette, St-Félix-de-Valois, QC Métro Gatineau 214, boul. de la Cité des Jeunes, Gatineau, QC Métro Turgeon 1550, boul. Talbot, Chicoutimi, QC Provigo Lorraine 95, boul. de Gaulle, Lorraine, QC Trésors Sucrés 3640, Jean Talon Est, Montréal, QC

This product has been sold clerk-served from retail counters, with or without a label or coding, up to and including June 21, 2019. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes France Délices Choco-Raspberry Crunchy 95 g 7 74461 16122 7 08519

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

