31.03.2021 03:35:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Earth Notions brand Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1617148889143/1617148889627

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 12, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Earth Notions Inc. is recalling Earth Notions brand Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and nationally through Internet sales.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Earth Notions

Raw Bitter Apricot Kernels

454 g

6 89076 42028 0

BEST BEFORE: June 2023

LOT #: AK2007

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

  • Cyanide in apricot kernels
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

