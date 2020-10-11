+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
UPDATED Food Recall Warning - Certain Trinity Bakeshop Ltd. brand bakery products recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1602386468388/1602386474243

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 8, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd. is recalling certain Trinity Bakeshop Ltd. brand bakery products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recalled products

Brand

 Product

Size / Format

UPC

Codes

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd.

Custard Cream Bars

408 g

0 817251 001720

All best before dates from October 26, 2020 to October 29, 2020 inclusively.

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd.

Domino Bars

432 g

0 817251 001157

All best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, 2020 inclusively.

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd.

"Nanimo Bars"

372 g

0 817251 001133

All best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, 2020 inclusively.

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd.

Pineapple Delight

426 g

0 817251 002994

All best before dates from October 25, 2020 to October 28, 2020 inclusively.

Trinity Bakeshop Ltd.

21 pc Assorted Squares

546 g

0 817251 002697

All best before dates from October 29, 2020 to November 1, 2020 inclusively.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

