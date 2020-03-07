07.03.2020 06:08:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain O/W Ahi Tuna products recalled due to histamine

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583551334478/1583551334931

OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 28, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Save-On-Foods is recalling certain O/W Ahi Tuna products from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold from the stores indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information

Pricesmart

O/W Ahi Tuna

Variable

Starts with 226248

All units sold from September 18, 2019 to November 6, 2019, inclusive

Sold at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia

Save on Foods

O/W Ahi Tuna

Variable

Starts with 226248

All units sold from November 7, 2019 to February 28, 2020, inclusive

Sold at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia

Urban Fare

O/W Ahi Tuna

Variable

Starts with 226248

All units sold from September 18, 2019 to February 28, 2020, inclusive

Sold at Urban Fare stores in Alberta and British Columbia

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. However, there were reported reactions associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning on February 25, 2020.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

