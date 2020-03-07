Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain O/W Ahi Tuna products recalled due to histamine

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583551334478/1583551334931

OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 28, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Save-On-Foods is recalling certain O/W Ahi Tuna products from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold from the stores indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Pricesmart O/W Ahi Tuna Variable Starts with 226248 All units sold from September 18, 2019 to November 6, 2019, inclusive Sold at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia Save on Foods O/W Ahi Tuna Variable Starts with 226248 All units sold from November 7, 2019 to February 28, 2020, inclusive Sold at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia Urban Fare O/W Ahi Tuna Variable Starts with 226248 All units sold from September 18, 2019 to February 28, 2020, inclusive Sold at Urban Fare stores in Alberta and British Columbia

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

Background

This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. However, there were reported reactions associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning on February 25, 2020.

