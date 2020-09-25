25.09.2020 02:03:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Manila clams may be unsafe due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP)

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 22, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Evergreen International Foodstuffs Ltd. is recalling certain Manila clams from the marketplace due to a marine biotoxin which causes PSP. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

These Manila clams may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand, product name, or code as described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

Code

Evergreen Int'l Foodstuffs Ltd.

Manila clams

25 lb.

Harvest Date: Sep 16, 2020

Processing Date: Sep 17, 2020

Harvest Location: B.C. 17-20

Lot# 21057

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the clams, check with your place of purchase.

Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in bivalve shellfish that include oysters, clams, scallops, mussels and cockles. Non-bivalve shellfish, such as whelks, can also accumulate PSP toxins. These toxins can cause PSP if consumed. Symptoms of PSP include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing with an onset of a few minutes and up to 10 hours after consumption. In severe situations, this can proceed to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

