+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 07:36:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Longo's brand chicken gyros wrap sandwiches containing chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 30, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Longo's is recalling chicken gyros wrap sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Longo's

Chicken Gyros Wraps (cold protein case)

NA

NA

All codes up to and including

BB OCT 04, 2019

Longo's

Chicken Gyros Wraps with two sides

NA

NA

All codes up to and including

BB OCT 04, 2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse
Giffey: Grundrente ohne Bedürftigkeitsprüfung hilft Frauen
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
GRENKE-Aktie legt kräftig zu: GRENKE wächst mit erhöhter Profitabilität weiter - Prognose erhöht
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI am Mittwoch kräftig gefallen -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel vor dem heutigen Feiertag unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drückten die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong dominieren die Bären, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfindet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB