08.11.2020 08:51:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604813228634/1604813234973
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Isagenix
Isalean Bar –
65 g (x10 bars)
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
All Best By dates up
Isagenix
Isalean Bar –
65 g (x10 bars)
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
All Best By dates up
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
854 g
380331367
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
61 g (x14 packets)
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
854 g
380101266
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
61 g (x14 packets)
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
826 g
380100766
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
826 g
380100768
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
840 g
380331371
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
60 g (x14 packets)
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
840 g
380331368
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
60 g (x14 packets)
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
854 g
380100453
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
854 g
380100767
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Shake –
840 g
380100449
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Kosher Isalean Shake –
854 g
380331360
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
952 g
380100432
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
68 g (x14 packets)
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
952 g
380100433
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
68 (x 14 packets)
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
952 g
380100434
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
68 g (x 14 packets)
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
966 g
380100435
All EXP or Best By
Isagenix
Isalean Pro Shake –
69 g (x14 packets)
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
All EXP or Best By
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
