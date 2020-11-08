SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
08.11.2020 08:51:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604813228634/1604813234973

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Isagenix

Isalean Bar –
Chocolate Cream Crisp

65 g (x10 bars)

380602471 (box)

380602470 (bar)

All Best By dates up
to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Bar –
Chocolate Peanut Crunch

65 g (x10 bars)

380602469 (box)

380602468 (bar)

All Best By dates up
to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy Dutch Chocolate

854 g

380331367

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy Dutch Chocolate

61 g (x14 packets)

380331380 (box)

380331381 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

854 g

380101266

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

61 g (x14 packets)

380101937 (box)

380101938 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Chocolate Mint

826 g

380100766

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Peach Mango

826 g

380100768

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Strawberry Cream

840 g

380331371

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Strawberry Cream

60 g (x14 packets)

380331417 (box)

380331416 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy French Vanilla

840 g

380331368

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy French Vanilla

60 g (x14 packets)

380331385 (box)

380331386 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Cookies and Cream

854 g

380100453

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Mocha

854 g

380100767

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Salted Caramel

840 g

380100449

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Kosher Isalean Shake –
Natural Creamy Vanilla

854 g

380331360

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Strawberry Cream Flavour

952 g

380100432

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Strawberry Cream Flavour

68 g (x14 packets)

380100208 (box)

380100207 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
French Vanilla

952 g

380100433

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
French Vanilla

68 (x 14 packets)

380341414 (box)

380341413 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – 
Natural Vanilla

952 g

380100434

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Vanilla

68 g (x 14 packets)

380341412 (box)

380341411 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Chocolate

966 g

380100435

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Chocolate

69 g (x14 packets)

380341399 (box)

380341398 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.

  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen
Entscheidung bei US-Wahl gefallen: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Bidens Sieg nicht an
Bullishe Krypto-Prognose: Bitcoin laut Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones beste Inflationsabsicherung
Warren Buffett kaufte Berkshire-Aktien für neun Milliarden Dollar zurück
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
KW 45: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl: Biden zieht auch in Pennsylvania an Trump vorbei - Trump beansprucht weiterhin Sieg für sich
Erdogan entlässt Zentralbankchef - Lira auf Rekordtief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit