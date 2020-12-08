Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Compliments brand, Levitts brand, and The Deli-Shop brand deli meat products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1607395348707/1607395354323

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 22, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Compliments brand, Levitts brand, and The Deli-Shop brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Compliments Montreal-Style Smoked Meat 175 g 0 68820 13357 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48 Compliments Corned Beef 175 g 0 68820 13356 8 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48 Levitts Corned Beef 150 g 8 82756 72084 1 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48 Levitts Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71084 2 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48 Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g 8 82756 73084 0 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 175 g 0 59749 95373 3 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 2 x 175 g 0 59749 95227 9 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products.

