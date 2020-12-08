SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’070 -0.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0788 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’861 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’041 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 48.7 -0.8% 

Die 4 Prinzipien erfolgreicher Vermögensanlage! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
08.12.2020 04:44:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Compliments brand, Levitts brand, and The Deli-Shop brand deli meat products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1607395348707/1607395354323

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 22, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Compliments brand, Levitts brand, and The Deli-Shop brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Compliments

Montreal-Style Smoked Meat

175 g

0 68820 13357 5

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

Compliments

Smoked Beef Pastrami

175 g

0 68820 13360 5

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

Compliments

Corned Beef

175 g

0 68820 13356 8

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

Levitts

Corned Beef

150 g

8 82756 72084 1

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48

Levitts

Montreal Style Smoked Meat

150 g

8 82756 71084 2

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48

Levitts

New York Style Pastrami

150 g

8 82756 73084 0

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48

The Deli-Shop

Sliced Pastrami

175 g

0 59749 95373 3

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

The Deli-Shop

Sliced Pastrami

2 x 175 g

0 59749 95227 9

BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products. 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 987.60
1.17 %
CieFinRichemont 74.44
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 304.45
0.73 %
SGS 2’556.00
0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 225.60
0.58 %
CS Group 11.75
-0.59 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.80
-0.60 %
Swiss Re 82.56
-0.77 %
LafargeHolcim 48.14
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 536.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.12.20
Warten auf die „EZB-Bescherung“
07.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und 25% Coupon p.a. in CHF
07.12.20
Fixing an Uneven Recovery
07.12.20
SMI stoppt Abwärtstrend
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
03.12.20
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV
03.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Valero Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen uneinheitich -- SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Wirecard-Aktie etwas tiefer: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen EY
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Daten zu Blutermittel Hemlibra und zu Polivy werden präsentiert
AstraZeneca und Pfizer beantragen Zulassung für Impfstoff in Indien - Aktien in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen uneinheitich -- SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Markt wechselte am Montag häufig das Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Der Wall Street-Handel tendierte zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten zum Wochenstart die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit