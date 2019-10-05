Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information / Distribution Prospector Frozen Foods Diced White Chicken 2LBS NA All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019 Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON Prospector Frozen Foods Diced White and Dark Meat - Chicken 2LBS NA All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019 Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON Prospector Frozen Foods Shredded Chicken 2LBS NA All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019 Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON Urban Fare Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap 395g 286520 307991 All codes Sold at Urban Fare -Yale Town 177 Davie Street Vancouver, BC Sold at Urban Fare – Mount Royal #101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park, #45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC Urban Fare Curry Chicken Apricot Salad 300g 286173 605499 All codes Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town 177 Davie Street Vancouver, BC Sold at Urban Fare – Mount Royal #101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park, #45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC Keybrand Chicken Salad 3 kg 0 59849 05158 2 2019OC08-200 2019OC14-200 2019OC21-200 Sold to food service establishments Distribution National Keybrand Premium Chicken Salad 5 kg 0 59849 05163 6 2019OC15-200 2019OC22-200 Sold to food service establishments Distribution National Keybrand Tuna Salad 3 kg 0 59849 05170 4 2019OC22-200 Sold to food service establishments Distribution National PoCo's Hometown Grocer Chicken Salad Instore Made Various Begins with 203799 Up to and including "PACKED ON 2019.SE.30" "BEST BEFORE 2019.OC.07" Sold at Freshmart PoCo– 2535 Shaugnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, BC La Sandwicherie Sandwich Chicken 1 pcs 0813866000042 Packaged on : 27-09-2019 New Brunswick Wong Wing Chicken Chow Mein 400g 0 69459 02116 5 T190926

T190906

T190905

T190802

T190801

T190719

T190718

T190712

T190711

T190628

T190614

T190613 National M&M Chicken Fried Rice 680g 6 61815 00063 2 2199 Québec, Ontario, West

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)