|
05.10.2019 06:53:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information / Distribution
Prospector Frozen Foods
Diced White Chicken
2LBS
NA
All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019
Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON
Prospector Frozen Foods
Diced White and Dark Meat - Chicken
2LBS
NA
All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019
Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON
Prospector Frozen Foods
Shredded Chicken
2LBS
NA
All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019
Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON
Urban Fare
Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap
395g
286520 307991
All codes
Sold at Urban Fare -Yale Town
177 Davie Street
Vancouver, BC
Sold at Urban
Fare – Mount Royal
#101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park,
#45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC
Urban Fare
Curry Chicken Apricot Salad
300g
286173 605499
All codes
Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town
177 Davie Street
Vancouver, BC
Sold at Urban
Fare – Mount Royal
#101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park,
#45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC
Keybrand
Chicken Salad
3 kg
0 59849 05158 2
2019OC08-200
2019OC14-200
2019OC21-200
Sold to food service establishments
Distribution National
Keybrand
Premium Chicken Salad
5 kg
0 59849 05163 6
2019OC15-200
2019OC22-200
Sold to food service establishments
Distribution National
Keybrand
Tuna Salad
3 kg
0 59849 05170 4
2019OC22-200
Sold to food service establishments
Distribution National
PoCo's Hometown Grocer
Chicken Salad Instore Made
Various
Begins with 203799
Up to and including
"PACKED ON 2019.SE.30"
"BEST BEFORE 2019.OC.07"
Sold at Freshmart PoCo– 2535 Shaugnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, BC
La Sandwicherie
Sandwich Chicken
1 pcs
0813866000042
Packaged on : 27-09-2019
New Brunswick
Wong Wing
Chicken Chow Mein
400g
0 69459 02116 5
T190926
National
M&M
Chicken Fried Rice
680g
6 61815 00063 2
2199
Québec, Ontario, West
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}