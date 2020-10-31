SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Updated Food Recall Warning - Alwatania brand Halva Extra recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604099964421/1604099964874

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. is recalling Alwatania brand Halva Extra from the marketplace due to Salmonella. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario. 

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Alwatania

Halva Extra

450 g

6 224007 246337

PRO : 20/05/2019

EXP : 19/05/2021

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  Learn more about the health risks 
  Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

