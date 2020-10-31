|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Alwatania brand Halva Extra recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604099964421/1604099964874
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. is recalling Alwatania brand Halva Extra from the marketplace due to Salmonella. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Alwatania
Halva Extra
450 g
6 224007 246337
PRO : 20/05/2019
EXP : 19/05/2021
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
