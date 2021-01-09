SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’944.7500 0.4%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920.3 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 00:52:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Minhas Craven brand Pina Colada alcoholic beverage recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1610145619822/1610145624861

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on December 24, 2020, has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. is recalling Minhas Craven brand Pina Colada alcoholic beverage from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Minhas
Craven

Pina Colada alcoholic beverage

1.75 L

0 62811 11100 9

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit