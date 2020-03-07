07.03.2020 04:22:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Delicious Foods Ltd. brand Spring Rolls recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat

Product photos are available at:
https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583544319371/1583544319714

OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 28, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Delicious Foods Ltd. is recalling Delicious Foods Ltd. brand Spring Rolls from the marketplace because they contain wheat and may contain milk which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta. 

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Chicken Spring Rolls

45 rolls

8 27758 00079 9

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Chicken Spring Rolls

Variable (bulk)

None

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

35 rolls

8 27758 00079 9

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Variable (bulk)

None

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

45 rolls

8 27758 00079 9

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

Delicious Foods Ltd.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

Variable (bulk)

None

All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

