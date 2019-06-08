Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Daesang brand Boc Rice (seasoning - vegetable flavour) recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1559945922975/1559945923365

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 5, 2019 has been updated to include an additional importer. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Pan Asia Food Co. Ltd. is recalling Daesang brand Boc Rice (seasoning – vegetable flavour) from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Daesang Boc Rice (seasoning – vegetable flavour) 24 g 8 801052 404028 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Learn more about common food allergies

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

Public enquiries and media

Public enquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)