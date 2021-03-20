Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew and Co-op Gold Pure brand Cashew Butter recalled due to undeclared ...

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3c43sWE

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 27, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label and Co-op Gold Pure brand Cashew Butter because it may contain almond which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to almond or cashew should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Co-op Gold Pure Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted 500 g 0 57316 16814 6 Lot# 200839 Best Before 30 AUG 2021 Lot# 210298 Best Before 30 APR 2022 Co-op Gold Pure Cashew Butter 500 g 0 57316 16812 2 200521 Best Before 30062021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to almond or cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Learn more about common food allergies

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)