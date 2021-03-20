SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1091 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’750 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’388 1.6%  Dollar 0.9297 0.3%  Öl 64.5 2.5% 

20.03.2021 18:39:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew and Co-op Gold Pure brand Cashew Butter recalled due to undeclared ...

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3c43sWE

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 27, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label and Co-op Gold Pure brand Cashew Butter because it may contain almond which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to almond or cashew should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Co-op Gold Pure

Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted

500 g

0 57316 16814 6

Lot# 200839

Best Before 30 AUG 2021

 

Lot# 210298

Best Before 30 APR 2022

Co-op Gold Pure

Cashew Butter

500 g

0 57316 16812 2

200521

Best Before 30062021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to almond or cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
19.03.21 Powell-Impulse bereits verpufft
19.03.21 In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV
19.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
mehr

https://youtu.be/jTMgZiH60KE

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Techwerte gesucht - Dow verliert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Visa-Aktie knickt ein: US-Justizministerium ermittelt offenbar gegen Visa
Ehemaliges Mitglied des Tesla-Boards: Zunehmende Konkurrenz im EV-Bereich - Tesla wird nicht ewig Marktführer bleiben
Idorsia winken mit Zulassung für MS-Mittel von J&J Umsatzbeteiligungen - Handel kurzzeitig ausgesetzt
Darum gerät der Euro erneut unter Druck - zum Franken stabil
Citigroup-Analyst: Dieses Produkt könnte Apples Marktkapitalisierung boosten - 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marke im Blick
Santhera-Aktie im Plus: Santhera will Kapitalerhöhung für Anleihenrestrukturierung nutzen
Nach Verkauf von Rieter-Aktien: Michael Pieper will keine weiteren Beteiligungen an Arbonia, Feintool & Co. verkaufen
Citibank: Bitcoin ist der "Polarstern im Bereich der digitalen Assets"
INTERROLL-Aktie springt an: INTERROLL erzielt 2020 Ergebnis auf Rekordniveau

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit