Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Asian Food Ltd. brand and DSI brand Spring Rolls recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Asian Food is recalling Asian Food Ltd. brand and DSI brand Spring Rolls from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Asian Food Ltd. Spring Roll (Pork - S) None None All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Ltd. Spring Roll (Veg. S.) None None All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Ltd. Spring Roll (Pork - L) None None All packages where milk is not declared on the label DSI Vegetarian Spring Rolls 1.12 kg 6 76457 00204 3 All packages where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Learn more about common food allergies

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

