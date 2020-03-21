21.03.2020 04:43:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Al-Shamas Food Products brand spring rolls and samosas recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1584746582831/1584746583153

OTTAWA, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Al-Shamas Food Products is recalling Al-Shamas Food Products brand spring rolls and samosas from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Samosa

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35045 6

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Samosa

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35008 1

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35014 2

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Spring Roll

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35048 7

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Spring Roll

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35011 1

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Chicken Spring Roll

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35017 3

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Samosa

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35044 9

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Samosa

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35027 2

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35029 6

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Spring Roll

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35047 0

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Spring Roll

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35028 9

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Beef Spring Roll

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35030 2

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Mutton Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35013 5

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Mutton Spring Roll

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35016 6

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Tandoori Chicken Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35050 0

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Tikka Chicken Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35014 2

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Samosa

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35046 3

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Samosa

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35009 8

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Samosa

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35015 9

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Spring Roll

360 g

(12 pieces)

6 28250 35049 4

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Spring Roll

650 g

(20 pieces)

6 28250 35012 8

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

Al-Shamas Food Products

Vegetable Spring Roll

1.2 kg

(40 pieces)

6 28250 35018 0

All best before dates up to and including 08.31.2021

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

