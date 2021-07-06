SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’488 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9223 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
06.07.2021 03:56:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa - with pistachios recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/3hADeg5

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 25, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa – with pistachios from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – with pistachios

454 g

7 70338 10057 3

Lot #184 34920

Best before 01/DE/22

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – with pistachios

907 g

7 70338 10056 6

Lot #98 19620

Best before 22/JN/25

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

05.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
05.07.21 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
05.07.21 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullishe Konsolidierung unter Rekordhoch / Netflix – Wird das Dreieck gesprengt?
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Führung wegen Privatplatzierung unter Beschuss von Aktionärin
Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Landis+Gyr schliesst Vertrag über Netzmodernisierungsprojekt in USA
Amazon-Gründer Bezos gibt Unternehmensleitung ab
Sonova-Aktie gibt nach: Sonova-Aktionär Capital Group baut Beteiligung aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit