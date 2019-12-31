31.12.2019 15:00:00

Updated 2020 Honda Pilot, special edition model arrive at Capital Honda

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honda's new 2020 Pilot SUV is now available at Capital Honda and boasts a spacious cabin, strong fuel economy figures and a generous selection of high-tech features. The dealership offers nine new 2020 Honda Pilot models with more vehicles arriving daily.

Prospective SUV buyers have their pick of 2020 Honda Pilot trims and can choose from the LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite and the new Black Edition model. Every 2020 Honda Pilot is powered by a 280-hp, 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims and is standard on the 2020 Honda Pilot Elite and Black Edition.

No matter which trim shoppers choose, all 2020 Honda Pilot models come equipped with a long list of convenience, entertainment and safety technologies. Even the base LX model is standard with a seven-speaker audio system, a USB port, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane-keeping assist and much more.

The new 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition model carries all the features from the Elite trim and adds black interior exterior details and red interior trim for a bold look. Features included on the Black Edition model include sound-reducing front door glass, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free lift gate, a Wi-Fi hot spot and a 10-speaker premium audio system.

More information about the 2020 Honda Pilot can be found at https://www.capitalhonda.com/ or by calling 902-566-1101 to speak with a staff member at the dealership. Capital Honda is family owned and has served the Charlottetown community since 1986. The dealership offers a wide range of Honda products and services, including new Honda models, financing, automotive service, parts and much more.

 

SOURCE Capital Honda

