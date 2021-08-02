|
02.08.2021 21:39:00
Update: U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Aug. 6 Meeting to be Conducted by Live Audio Webcast Only
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an anticipated large gathering of people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of our employees and the public, the Aug. 6, 2021, open session meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will now be conducted by live audio webcast only, with no in-person attendance.
With no in-person attendance, the Postal Service is cancelling the previously scheduled public comment period that was to have been conducted following the adjournment of the meeting.
The Board is expected to discuss the following items at the Aug. 6 meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET:
Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Please Note:For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter,Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-us-postal-service-board-of-governors-aug-6-meeting-to-be-conducted-by-live-audio-webcast-only-301346345.html
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow stabil -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord im Plus -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der am Montag verzeichnete Anfangsschwung am New Yorker Aktienmarkt hat nachgelassen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zum Wochenstart Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas stärker. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Montag zulegen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}