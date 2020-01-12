12.01.2020 23:28:00

Update on TSB activities in the Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 investigation

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has obtained visas for its two investigators to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran. They are to depart Turkey for Tehran on Monday, 13 January, along with members of the Canadian consular team.

The TSB will also deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis once we confirm where and when this activity will take place.

More information will follow at tomorrow's news conference, scheduled for 2 p.m. on 13 January, at the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

