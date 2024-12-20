Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Arbonia Aktie
20.12.2024 07:00:15

Update on the upcoming closing of the sale of the Climate Division

Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Statement
Update on the upcoming closing of the sale of the Climate Division

20-Dec-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arbon, 20 December 2024 – The sale of the Climate Division to Midea Electrics Netherlands B.V., a company of the Midea Group, has been approved unconditionally by all relevant national antitrust and investment control (FDI) authorities in recent months. In order for the purchase agreement to be completed (closing), the merger must still be approved by the EU Commission. This approval is expected by the end of January 2025.

With the official merger filing, the EU Commission's antitrust review of the divestment of the Arbonia Climate Division has entered its final phase. Approval by the EU Commission is expected in the coming weeks, probably at the end of January 2025, when the applicable procedural deadline expires. This is subject to further measures and/or queries by regulatory authorities and the EU Commission.


The Board of Directors also reaffirms its already publicly stated commitment to distribute a part of the proceeds of the sale to shareholders.

Contact
Fabienne Zürcher
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T +41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
ISIN: CH0110240600
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2055271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2055271  20-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

