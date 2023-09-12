Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.09.2023 08:00:55

Update on Capital Planning*

Metro Bank Holdings
1.26 CHF 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Update on Capital Planning*

12-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

12 September 2023

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (Metro Bank) (the Company)

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

Update on Capital Planning

 

Metro Bank and the PRA have undertaken significant work to date on the Companys AIRB application for residential mortgages. In its latest discussions, the PRA has indicated that at this stage more work is required by the Company which means approval will not be attained during 2023. Whilst Metro Bank continues to engage with the PRA on its application, there is no certainty that approval will be obtained, the timing of any approval or the level of any reduction in risk weighted assets and consequential reduction in regulatory capital requirements that might be achieved.

 

The Board retains conviction in the merits of Metro Banks customer-centric model and strongly believes that there is a significant opportunity set that the Company can capitalise on, subject to renewed balance sheet strength. The Company continues to consider how best to optimise its capital resources to allow it to take advantage of the deposit and asset origination platform that has been built.

 

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary.

 

 

ENDS

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Metro Bank Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

 

Metro Bank Media Relations

Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

 

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

Metrobank@teneo.com

 

 

 

About Metro Bank

 

Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authoritys Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded 2023 Best Lender of the Year UK in the M&A Today, Global Awards, Best Mortgage Provider of the Year in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, Best Business Credit Card in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, Best Business Credit Card 2022, Forbes Advisor, Best Current Account for Overseas Use by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022.  It was Banking Brand of The Year at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenants Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

 

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether thats through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

 

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Metrobank is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

 

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 270665
EQS News ID: 1723547

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



