05.03.2021 21:11:00

Upcoming Webinar Hosted by imaginX: Immersive Learning Solutions for Academia, K-12 and Higher Education

HOUSTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- imaginX presents an interactive webinar that focuses on creating a structured Education Model around Virtual Augmented Reality solutions to empower faculty with an organized approach to deploy these solutions to students with minimum disruptions.

imaginX Webinar

Register to attend the webinar on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 AM CST.

Immersive Learning built on XR (Extended Reality) Technology encourages students to engage in learning in an exciting yet productive way, making education fun. This is more so now that COVID-19 has restricted conventional teaching methods which involves physical interaction. 

Key Highlights of the Webinar:

  • Structured Education Model around Immersive learning content
  • Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR)
  • Success Story - Nathan Hale High School (Virtual Augmented Reality Lab and XR mobile app)
  • Guest Speaker - Michael Mathews, VP of Innovation & Technology at Oral Roberts University
  • Videos - iX Mobile App, Integration with LMS and Virtual Augmented Reality Lab (classroom setting)

Join us and the industry leaders.

About imaginX LLC: imaginX is a Houston TX based Kastech company that provides immersive learning solutions to education, healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate. In education, imaginX offers scalable enterprise solutions for K-12, higher education, corporate training, and international learning communities. The solutions and applications extend across all devices and displays to provide the engagement across all delivery models.

For more details, please contact info@imaginxavr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-webinar-hosted-by-imaginx-immersive-learning-solutions-for-academia-k-12-and-higher-education-301241691.html

SOURCE imaginX

https://youtu.be/TnvL1q0cGIk

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

