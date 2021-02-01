SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’239 0.9%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0824 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’860 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’380 2.9%  Dollar 0.8967 0.7%  Öl 56.3 0.7% 

+++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln! +++ -w-
01.02.2021 20:12:00

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 16, 2021. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GoodRx  timed its IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its competing service. This not only facilitated the IPO, but also created artificial demand to maximize the amount of money the Company and selling shareholders raised. The Company knew about Amazon's competing service in advance of the IPO, making their statements in the Registration Statement about its competitive advantages to be false and misleading. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GoodRx, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-deadline-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-goodrx-holdings-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301219237.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 251.20
3.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’082.00
2.61 %
Nestle 102.34
2.30 %
Zurich Insur Gr 363.80
2.13 %
Alcon 65.10
1.72 %
Novartis 80.88
0.43 %
CS Group 11.80
0.34 %
CieFinRichemont 82.84
-0.05 %
SGS 2’707.00
-0.07 %
Swisscom 483.90
-0.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:34
Börsen im Aufruhr
09:07
SMI geht die Puste aus
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Trump wird zum Buhmann - Unternehmen distanzieren sich vom ehemaligen US-Präsidenten
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
Januar 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag freundlich. Die US-Märkte notieren am Montag in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit