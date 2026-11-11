|
11.11.2026 22:15:33
Upbeat CoreWeave Results Contribute To Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen during Tuesday's session, stocks saw a significant rebound during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 moved sharply higher, while the narrower Dow posted a more moderate gain.
The major averages gave back some ground in the latter part of the trading day but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq surged 400.31 points or 1.6 percent to 25,466.19, the S&P 500 jumped 98.45 points or 1.3 percent to 7,619.38 and the Dow climbed 254.60 points or 0.5 percent to 52,486.49.
Technology stocks have helped lead the markets back to upside, as reflected by the sharp increase by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
The strength in the sector came amid a positive reaction to quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).
Shares of CoreWeave are soaring by 26 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
After moving sharply lower earlier in the week on news of CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) also jumped by 3.1 percent.
Semiconductor stocks showed a particularly strong move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 5.7 percent.
Substantial strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, resulting in a 5.2 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.
Outside of the tech sector, energy stocks are moving sharply higher along with the price of crude oil, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index both jumping by 2.3 percent.
Brokerage stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, while gold stocks showed a notable move to the downside amid a decrease in the price of the precious metal.
In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.
The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index shot up by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, the U.S. bond markets are closed in honor of Veterans Day.
Trading Signals: Lonza - Mit neuer Power zu alten Höhen
Lonza drückt aufs Tempo: Mit der Übernahme des US-Geschäfts von Merck treibt der Pharmazulieferer seinen strategischen Umbau voran. Auch an der Börse ist der Funke übergesprungen: Die 700-Franken-Marke rückt in greifbare Nähe.Weiterlesen!
KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall
KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können digitale Finanzierungsdienstleister wie Kredo die traditionellen Banken herausfordern? Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Didier Denat (Executiv Chairman, Kredo) über KMU-Kredite, Fintechs, künstliche Intelligenz und die Zukunft des Schweizer Kreditmarkts.
Didier Denat war viele Jahre in Führungspositionen bei Credit Suisse und Citigroup tätig. Heute engagiert er sich als Executive Chairman bei Kredo, einem Schweizer Fintech für Unternehmensfinanzierungen.
Im Gespräch erläutert er, warum sich klassische Banken bei kleineren KMU-Krediten wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen gegenübersehen, welche Rolle alternative Finanzierungsplattformen übernehmen können und wie Kredo Digitalisierung mit langjähriger Kreditexpertise verbindet.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
|13.08.26
|Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
|07.08.26
|Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
|08.07.26
|Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesslich wenig verändert -- DAX freundlich und weiter in Rekordnähe -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Verluste am Mittwoch ausgleichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unterdessen höher. Die US-Börsen schlossen höher. Die Börsen in Asien fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.