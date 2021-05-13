SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’588 -2.0%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0975 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’816 -1.1%  Bitcoin 49’504 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 69.0 0.5% 
13.05.2021 05:05:00

UP Fintech Holding Limited to be Added to the MSCI China All Shares Index

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China All Shares Index, effective as of market close on May 27, 2021.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech commented, "To be added to the MSCI China All Shares Index is a recognition of the company's growth achievement. Our mission is to use technology to make investing more efficiently and give our clients the ability to allocate their assets across multiple markets. As we expand our international footprint, we look forward to serving more global clients with our intuitive, one-stop trading platform."

According to MSCI, "The MSCI China All Shares Index captures large and mid-cap representation across China A–shares, B–shares, H–shares, Red–chips, P–chips and foreign listings (e.g. ADRs). The index aims to reflect the opportunity set of China share classes listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and outside of China."

Founded in 2014, the Company enables its clients to trade equities in The U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia as well as futures, options, and funds. The Company opened its one millionth account in October 2020 and continues to attract new clients across multiple international markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/up-fintech-holding-limited-to-be-added-to-the-msci-china-all-shares-index-301290434.html

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited

﻿

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

