11.09.2019 05:36:00

UP Fintech Delivers Nasdaq TotalView Over Its Tiger Trade Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), also known in Asia as "Tiger Brokers," a leading online brokerage firm serving global Chinese investors, today announced the launch of Nasdaq TotalView over its premier data feed. TotalView is now available to its online trading customers in multiple countries, including China, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

Nasdaq TotalView is the premier data feed for serious traders, providing every single quote and order at every price level for all Nasdaq-, NYSE- and regional-listed securities on Nasdaq. It shows the full depth of orders on the market, including quantities at the individual bids and asks, enabling subscribers to know how orders are distributed throughout the market. TotalView also provides access to Net Order Imbalance Indicator (NOII) data to understand true buy and sell interest, share imbalances, indicative clearing prices and sentiment leading up to open, close, and IPO auctions.

Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech, commented, "There is an increase of demand for in-depth and real-time market data as more Chinese self-directed investors around the world have tapped into the U.S. equities investment market. By collaborating with Nasdaq, we are able to empower our customers to track real-time performance of stocks and to understand more about liquidity and the underlying market depth."

"Part of Nasdaq's mission is to ensure that the world's financial markets are accessible to all," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. "Nasdaq TotalView gives users great insight into equity markets to help them make more informed decisions. Our work with UP Fintech is a significant advance in expanding access to U.S. equity markets to investors everywhere."

Tiger Trade, the proprietary mobile and online trading platform of UP Fintech, enables its clients to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges and markets around the world, including the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong and MainlandChina's A-Shares market.

UP Fintech also offers its clients value-added services ranging from trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. It has licenses to operate in multiple countries and regions, including the U.S., New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

About Tiger Trade:

Tiger Trade is an award-winning trading software designed for all levels of investors to trade multiple markets around the world. With the refreshing experience provided by the app, investors are able to ride the market waves and seize opportunities anytime, anywhere.

In 2018, the total trading volume of the app reached to US$119 billion and it has approximately 1.58 million registered users around the globe.

SOURCE Tiger Brokers

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie verliert: Partners Group steigert Halbjahresgewinn um 1 Prozent
Sunrise-Aktionär Axxion fordert Abwahl von Verwaltungsratspräsident Kurer
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen etwas - Aktie fester
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen - Aktie legt dennoch stark zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB