UP Fintech Delivers Nasdaq TotalView Over Its Tiger Trade Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), also known in Asia as "Tiger Brokers," a leading online brokerage firm serving global Chinese investors, today announced the launch of Nasdaq TotalView over its premier data feed. TotalView is now available to its online trading customers in multiple countries, including China, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

Nasdaq TotalView is the premier data feed for serious traders, providing every single quote and order at every price level for all Nasdaq-, NYSE- and regional-listed securities on Nasdaq. It shows the full depth of orders on the market, including quantities at the individual bids and asks, enabling subscribers to know how orders are distributed throughout the market. TotalView also provides access to Net Order Imbalance Indicator (NOII) data to understand true buy and sell interest, share imbalances, indicative clearing prices and sentiment leading up to open, close, and IPO auctions.

Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech, commented, "There is an increase of demand for in-depth and real-time market data as more Chinese self-directed investors around the world have tapped into the U.S. equities investment market. By collaborating with Nasdaq, we are able to empower our customers to track real-time performance of stocks and to understand more about liquidity and the underlying market depth."

"Part of Nasdaq's mission is to ensure that the world's financial markets are accessible to all," said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships for Nasdaq's Global Information Services. "Nasdaq TotalView gives users great insight into equity markets to help them make more informed decisions. Our work with UP Fintech is a significant advance in expanding access to U.S. equity markets to investors everywhere."

Tiger Trade, the proprietary mobile and online trading platform of UP Fintech, enables its clients to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges and markets around the world, including the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong and MainlandChina's A-Shares market.

UP Fintech also offers its clients value-added services ranging from trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. It has licenses to operate in multiple countries and regions, including the U.S., New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.

About Tiger Trade:

Tiger Trade is an award-winning trading software designed for all levels of investors to trade multiple markets around the world. With the refreshing experience provided by the app, investors are able to ride the market waves and seize opportunities anytime, anywhere.

In 2018, the total trading volume of the app reached to US$119 billion and it has approximately 1.58 million registered users around the globe.

