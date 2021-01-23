SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Up and Running Software Brings Cloud Computing Expertise and Custom Software Development Skills Together To Drive Business Agility

AMES, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and Running Software, an early adopter of cloud computing, combines its in-depth understanding of software development with cloud infrastructure solutions expertise to help companies be flexible and quickly adapt in today's rapidly evolving business environment.

Cloud computing has gained widespread use in recent years. Facing an exponential increase in business and customer data, organizations leveraging the cloud to host and process data have created a competitive advantage over those using in-house servers and software platforms.

More recently, the challenge for businesses of all sizes has become to adapt their operations to virtual working environments for the long term. Cloud applications and infrastructure are a top investment priority to accommodate the increasingly mobile workforce that will continue to work remotely even after the pandemic has subsided.

Cloud computing brings many advantages, including increased computing power, lower capital and operational costs, better security, higher uptime and reliability, better quality control and an overall competitive edge, as well as being more environmentally sustainable.

Up and Running Software offers a comprehensive array of digital cloud infrastructure management services to accelerate the development of cloud computing for businesses, from moving entire infrastructures to the cloud to advising on digital strategies. The company is fluent in all mainstream cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Tencent Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Up and Running Software has served over 500 clients, from startups to the Fortune 10, since its founding in 1995. The company has helped many customers move to the cloud in the past decade, enabling them to better customize their IT infrastructure while reducing costs. Not only has Up and Running Software implemented cloud-based solutions for myriad clients, but it has served several high-tech solution providers, helping to build the very cloud-based solutions that are later adopted by end users.

Up and Running Software helps businesses harness the advantages of the cloud through tailor-made software and solutions.

Learn more about Up and Running Software online on https://www.upandrunningsoftware.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/up-and-running-software-brings-cloud-computing-expertise-and-custom-software-development-skills-together-to-drive-business-agility-301213547.html

SOURCE Up and Running Software

