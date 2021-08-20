SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0730 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’841 4.1%  Dollar 0.9186 0.2%  Öl 66.6 -1.4% 
20.08.2021 04:28:00

UOB adopts the Equator Principles as it continues to advance its sustainability strategy

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UOB today announced that it has been approved to join the Equator Principles Association and has adopted the Equator Principles (EPs), a risk management framework used by financial institutions globally for determining, assessing and managing environmental and social risk in projects[1]. The EPs provide financial institutions with a set of internationally-recognised standards for due diligence and monitoring of projects to support responsible risk decision-making.

United Overseas Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/United Overseas Bank)

As an Equator Principles Financial Institution (EPFI), UOB is committing to the implementation of the EPs in its environmental and social policies, procedures and standards for financing projects.

Mr Eric Lim, Chief Sustainability Officer, UOB, said, "As an EPFI, we will ensure that rigorous environmental and social standards are applied in the projects we support, from the project development stage through to follow-up monitoring. UOB's adoption of the EPs underscores our ongoing integration of sustainability into our business strategy and lending practices, as we fulfil our role as a catalyst and enabler in helping our clients across the region to grow responsibly."  

At UOB, environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk is actively monitored and managed. The adoption of the EPs will further strengthen the Bank's processes and practices as it continually enhances its approach to ESG risk management, Responsible Financing Policy and disclosure.

In supporting the national sustainability agenda of the countries in which it operates, especially across Southeast Asia, UOB is also proactively working with its clients to drive sustainable development. The Bank provides sustainable financing solutions that enable its clients to create positive environmental and social impact in areas such as sustainable infrastructure and land use, renewable and transitional energy, energy efficiency and connectivity, as well as circular economy. These solutions are anchored by the Bank's sustainable finance frameworks, including the UOB Smart City Sustainable Finance Framework, the UOB Green Trade Finance Framework, the UOB Real Estate Sustainable Finance Framework and the UOB Green Circular Economy Framework. As at the end of June 2021, UOB provided a total of S$13 billion in sustainable financing.

[1] A project is a development in any sector at an identified location and includes an expansion or upgrade of an existing operation.

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education.

SOURCE United Overseas Bank

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

19.08.21 Cyber-Kriminalität auf dem Vormarsch
19.08.21 Daimler setzt bei Kernmarke voll auf Strom
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 SMI schwächer erwartet
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Meyer Burger schliesst Transformations-Halbjahr mit roten Zahlen ab - Aktie weit im Plus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Relief-Therapeutics-Partner NRx meldet positive Ergebnisse aus COVID-19-Studie - Relief-Aktie springt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit