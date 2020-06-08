Unwind with Link's "Happy Mind, Rewarding Life" Campaign; Explore Picturesque Neighbourhood Gems to Earn Points

Take part in the "Happy Mind, Rewarding Life" campaign and experience a relaxed lifestyle

HONG KONG, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent pause in our daily routines, travel plans have been scrapped despite Hongkongers' insatiable wanderlust. This marks the perfect opportunity to explore their own city – all they have to do is step outside the comfort of their homes to discover Hong Kong's urban and natural beauty. In view of this, Link invites locals to explore the 10 Most Picturesque Neighbourhood Gems in Hong Kong. The spots includeMurray House, Mau Wu Lookout, Kun Ting Study Hall, Tsui Sing Lau Pagoda, Wong Tai Sin Temple, Lei Yue Mun, Hong Kong Velodrome, Castle Peak Bay Seafood Street, Cattle Depot Artist Village and Tung Chung Fort. The joy of rediscovering the city we call home and admiring sights that have made Hong Kong a unique tourist destination is second to none.

Put creativity to work while capturing fun details of one's everyday life or embarking on a "Picture Venture" at these scenic spots. Or, in light of social distancing and geographical constraints, challenge oneself to make a collage of photos of them and their friends posing in separate photographs in a similar style in front of these picturesque spots to complete a virtual rendezvous that knows no bounds, bringing people all together in a heart-warming and unusual virtual getaway.

National Geographic prize-winning photographer Kelvin Yuen collated a photo series capturing the stunning beauty of these local spots from the perspective of a native Hongkonger to whet viewers' appetites for local community tourism. His photos are exhibited online for free.

Snap or Shop to Earn "Relax Points" for Prizes

The "Happy Mind, Rewarding Life" campaign includes lucky draws, allowing everyone to cheer themselves and the community up in pursuit of relaxation. After registering online, participants can earn "relax points" that can be used for lucky draws. These points can be earned by uploading photos taken at the 10 Most Picturesque Neighbourhood Gems onto the dedicated event website. Alternatively, participants can also earn points by shopping at 30 selected Link malls across the city, including T Town in the New Territories, Lok Fu Plaza in Kowloon and Stanley Plaza on the Southern Hong Kong Island. By spending more, the participants can earn more "relax points" as they go on a shopping spree in their own neighbourhood and beyond.

Participants with 10 "relax points" are entitled to enter a weekly lucky draw for a chance to win outdoor equipment. Each entrant in the weekly lucky draw is eligible for a chance to win more great prizes in the Grand Lucky Draw. The more points the participant earns, the more chances he or she have to win.

By collecting "relax points", the participants are also making a difference. For every 100 points collected, Link will donate 1 exercise band to communities in need as a gesture of promoting sports and a caring culture.

Link to registration for "Happy Mind, Rewarding Life" campaign and online photo exhibition of National Geographic prize-winning photographer Kelvin Yuen: www.linkthecity.com

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For details, please visit Linkhk.com.

Appendix

1) Happy Mind, Rewarding Life" campaign

Dates: 1 June - 12 July 2020 (six consecutive weeks)

"Relax Points" Redemption

Method: Participants can earn "relax points" in the following ways after registering online:

(i) Shop to earn "relax points"

Upload a receipt showing spending of HK$200 or above using an electronic payment method at 30 selected Link malls* on to the dedicated event website to earn 2 "relax points".

(Spend HK$200 to earn 2 "relax points", HK$300 for 3 points, HK$400 for 4 points and so on, with a cap of 10 "relax points" per receipt)

(ii) Visit the 10 Most Picturesque Neighbourhood Gems in Hong Kong for "relax points"

Upload a photo taken at one of the 10 Most Picturesque Neighbourhood Gems in Hong Kong onto the dedicated event website to earn 5 "relax points".

Lucky Draws

Daily Lucky Draw Present a single receipt showing spending HK$100 or above using an electronic payment method at selected Link malls* to gain an entry in the daily lucky draw^ A chance to win 2-4 "relax points" Weekly Lucky Draw Participants with at least 10 "relax points" are entitled to enter the weekly lucky draw. Participants who do not win are automatically enrolled in the next weekly lucky draw. Outdoor equipment (Quota: 2,000) Grand Lucky Draw Entrants in weekly lucky draws will be automatically enrolled. Smart home appliances, antibacterial goodies, Marriott Hotel gift vouchers, and other fabulous prizes (Quota: 100)

^Each participant is entitled to enter the daily lucky draw once per day *30 selected Link malls include: Butterfly Plaza & Market, Temple Mall, Cheung Fat Plaza, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, Tin Shing Shopping Centre & Market, Fu Tung Plaza & Market, Tin Shui Shopping Centre, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, T Town, Leung King Plaza, TKO Gateway& Market, Lok Fu Plaza & Market, TKO Spot & Spot Mart, Oi Tung Shopping Centre, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Sam Shing Commercial Centre, Wo Che Plaza & Market, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Yat Tung Shopping Centre, Stanley Plaza, Choi Wan Commercial Complex, Choi Yuen Plaza, Chung On Shopping Centre, Long Ping Commercial Centre, Siu Sai Wan Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, T.O.P This Is Our Place

