15.12.2019 16:00:00

Unveiling of Toronto's first Automated Speed Enforcement sign

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Mayor John Tory, Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 6 York Centre), Chair of the City's Infrastructure and Environment Committee and Deputy Mayor Stephen Holyday (Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre) will provide more details about the installation of Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in School and Community Safety Zones and unveil the City of Toronto's first Automated Speed Enforcement street sign.

Date: Monday, December 16, 2019         
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Renforth Drive and Torrington Drive

Automated Speed Enforcement is part of the City's Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, a comprehensive action plan that aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto's streets. Learn more at http://www.toronto.ca/VisionZero.

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

