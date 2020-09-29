Unveil Readers' Inner Psyche with Book Depository's #RevealYourShelf Campaign

What Does a Bookshelf Says About the Owner?

Book Depository's new social media campaign from now until 11 October inspires book lovers worldwide to reveal their true selves by showing their bookshelf!

Post a "shelfie" to social and learn from acclaimed UK psychologist Emma Kenny how taste in books reveals about people's personality

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The books people read for leisure can reveal their personality. Starting today until 11 October, Book Depository challenges everyone to #RevealYourShelf by joining the global campaign on social media.

Instead of seeking to understand someone's personality via their zodiac sign? Instead, just look at their bookshelf. Acclaimed UK psychologist Emma Kenny is teaming up with Book Depository to reveal what people's taste in books says about their personality and inner psyche.

Forsomeonewho likes a complex mystery, Emma says they're likely to have high levels of self-esteem and enjoy being challenged. Fiction readers are friendly, well-behaved and sympathetic to others. Forsomeonewho likes drama and romance, they're the kind of person who always knows what to say in a crisis. Forsomeonewho likes more experimental genres, chances are they stick to rules and that are good negotiators. Forsomeonewhoenjoys reading comedy, people tends to find them warm, inviting and relatable.

Book lovers are invited to connect with the Book Depository community of readers and see what their bookshelf reveals, by sharing a "shelfie" on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Tag #RevealYourShelf and @BookDepository for the chance to get the book collection reposted and analysed by Emma Kenny; and to win the next five books to expand the collection.

Sneak Peek Into the World's Most Famous Public Figures' Bookshelves

Which world leader cites "Mortal Fire" by Elizabeth Knox as one of her favourite books? Which entrepreneur recommended "Cloud Atlas" by David Mitchell? Stay tuned to Book Depository's social media channels to guess who the illustrated bookshelf belongs to, for the chance to win the next book free.

Join Book Depository on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with #RevealYourShelf, until 11 October.

