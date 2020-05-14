+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 21:06:00

Unum publishes new environmental, social and governance report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new environmental, social and governance report from Unum (NYSE: UNM) highlights the company's commitment and that of its employees in the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Poland to making a difference in people's lives.

Unum ESG Report

The report covers 2019 activities and replaces the company's annual corporate responsibility report to better highlight Unum's strength in supporting employees and the communities it calls home, and the environmental, social and governance risks it faces.

The report increases disclosures in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards (Core option), assessed disclosures against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and when possible, includes increased data disclosures and trends to provide further context.

The report outlines Unum's support of initiatives that improve public education, promote health and wellbeing, and provide arts and cultural opportunities. It also highlights progress in the areas of corporate governance, employee engagement, environmental impact and responsible business practices. Featured accomplishments include:

  • More than $15 million total in Unum corporate and employee contributions to charitable causes, including the value of more than 122,000 employee volunteer hours
  • A reduction of carbon equivalent emissions by Unum of more than 5% from 2018 levels, beating its goal of achieving a 3% reduction
  • Completion and publication of Unum's first materiality assessment, which is one of the inputs into the company's corporate sustainability strategy

    • Unum also reports how it can best anticipate and respond to the evolving expectations of its shareholders. Four factors were found to be critical to the success and sustainability of Unum over the long term: accelerate growth, fund priority investments, keep customers top of mind and enhance the company's strong culture.

    While great progress was made in 2019, Unum continues to identify more ways to enhance its sustainability strategy and examine the company's approach to material environmental, social and governance issues.

    The 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found in the Responsibility section of the company's website.

    ABOUT UNUM
    Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

    For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

    (PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-publishes-new-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301059721.html

    SOURCE Unum Group

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
    		-0.07 %
    Roche Hldg G 347.80
    		-0.60 %
    CS Group 7.46
    		-1.03 %
    CieFinRichemont 52.34
    		-1.21 %
    The Swatch Grp 173.25
    		-1.34 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
    		-2.88 %
    Lonza Grp 443.10
    		-3.57 %
    SGS 2’065.00
    		-3.64 %
    ABB 16.82
    		-3.97 %
    Adecco Group 38.65
    		-4.17 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    13:42
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
    13:30
    		Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
    09:27
    		Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
    09:00
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
    08:27
    		SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
    13.05.20
    		Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
    11.05.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    15:09
    		Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
    12:18
    		Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
    12.05.20
    		Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
    mehr
    Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
    Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
    Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
    SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
    Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
    So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
    Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
    mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
    Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
    Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
    Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger unentschlossen. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB