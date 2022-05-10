Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
11.05.2022 00:52:00

Unsilenced Joins Paris Hilton on Capitol Hill to Raise Awareness about Institutional Child Abuse

Survivors Will Share Experiences of Abuse & Neglect Taking Place In Congregate Care Facilities

LADERA RANCH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsilenced, a national non-profit focused on fighting instritiuonal child abuse, will join Paris Hilton at a press conference on the National Mall in Washington, DC Wednesday to advocate for federal legislation to end institutional child abuse.

The Troubled Teen Industry is a network of mostly unregulated abusive congregate care facilities for young people that use "tough love" and other non-evidence based therapeutic services, schooling, and shelter. Over 200 survivors and child welfare advocates will join Unsilenced and Paris Hilton in Washington DC to share their stories, educate lawmakers for broad, bipartisan support of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (SICAA). Throughout the week, there are a variety of events and activities geared towards raising awareness about experiences in these facilities and the goals of SICAA.

"For decades, children in institutional settings have been denied basic human rights protections against widespread abuse, neglect, and preventable death," said Paris Hilton. "Survivors are ready to tell Congress that it's time for leadership, action, and it's time to FINALLY protect children placed in the Troubled Teen Industry."

Details for the Press Conference in Washington, DC on May 11, 2022

Unsilenced, Paris Hilton along with members of the U.S. House and Senate will come together to host a press conference about the impact of abusive congregate care facilities on the lives of survivors and their families. Attendees  will hear from Paris, family members of youth who died at the hands of this industry, survivors, and state legislators. The group is also hosting a solitary confinement installation to provide the public with a visual representation of the conditions that kids are often subjected to in these facilities in order to raise awareness in an effort to lobby for legislators to help develop SICAA.

WHERE:
National Mall, Third Street, SW (Between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive) Washington, DC

WHEN:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:30 am ET

SPEAKERS:

  • Paris Hilton, institutional abuse survivor
  • Caroline Cole, institutional abuse survivor and Co-CEO, Unsilenced
  • State Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork), sponsor of industry reform bill passed in Utah
  • State Sen. Sara Gelser (D-Corvallis), sponsor of industry reform bills passed in Oregon
  • Jaide Horan, 18-year-old survivor of physical abuse at Provo Canyon School
  • Renee Hanania, mother of Branden Petro (victim of medical neglect and abuse)
  • Nehemiah Wood, brother of Naomi Wood (died due to medical neglect)
  • Alain Datcher, former foster youth, survivor and Executive Director, LA County Youth Commission
  • Julia Arroyo, former foster youth, incarcerated youth and current Managing Director of the Young Women's Freedom Center

"We have an opportunity to create change in an industry that has been riddled with abuse, disguised as treatment, for decades.  It's time to raise the bar of expectations in regards to regulations and transparency in these facilities to ensure the physical and psychological safety of youth." said Meg Appelgate, Co-CEO, Unsilenced.

"Youth in our nation should never be faced with life-long trauma or death as a result of treatment. We must act now to put protections in place and prevent more young people from enduring life-changing trauma." said Caroline Cole, Co-CEO, Unsilenced.

For more information on Unsilenced, please visit the Unsilenced website (www.unsilenced.org) and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@weareunsilenced), and Instagram (@weareunsilenced)

Contact:
Jennifer Risi, The Sway Effect
Phone: 917-887-8865
Email: jennifer.risi@theswayeffect.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unsilenced-joins-paris-hilton-on-capitol-hill-to-raise-awareness--about-institutional-child-abuse-301544482.html

SOURCE Unsilenced

pagehit