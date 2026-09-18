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Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

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18.09.2026 23:19:24

Unsealed Documents Highlight Microsoft And OpenAI Concerns Over Use Of News Content

Microsoft
406.04 CHF -0.48%
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(RTTNews) - Unsealed court documents have revealed internal discussions at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and OpenAI about the use of news content to train artificial intelligence systems.

The documents were included in a summary judgment motion filed by news organisations, including The New York Times, in their copyright case against the companies.

Microsoft Director of Applied Science Brent Hecht reportedly warned that using news articles for AI training could amount to widespread theft of publishers' work and questioned whether the practice could qualify as fair use.

OpenAI executive Nick Turley also acknowledged that AI products could pose an "existential threat" to publishers by providing information that users might otherwise obtain from news websites.

The filing cited Microsoft data showing click-through rates for some news organisations had fallen by as much as 93 percent. OpenAI employees also reportedly acknowledged that users may have less reason to visit news websites when chatbots provide information directly.

Microsoft said its AI products represent transformative fair use and argued that Hecht's comments reflected his personal views, not the company's position. OpenAI did not immediately comment.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 6.8303 19.03.2027 154716090
Long 12.1314 17.06.2027 159436511
Long 67.7338 18.12.2026 159235715
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.7734 11.94 159380620
Long 11.1451 6.04 159436610
Long 22.5999 1.28 160288574
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.4569 9.83 157052415
Short 10.2887 6.18 157052414
Short 16.9335 2.58 160880105
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -19.11 117915918
Long 10 -25.48 137285313
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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