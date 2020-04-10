Unruly Studios Announces Nationwide STEM Grant for Educators in Response to COVID-19

BOSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston-based EdTech startup Unruly Studios announced they are launching a pair of initiatives to support educators coping with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The first initiative is a grant program that provides $250,000 worth of Unruly Studios' active STEM learning product, Splats, to 500 educators. This Unruly COVID19 Educator Grant is open to any elementary and middle school educators in the US and Canada. The second initiative is they are opening their online learning platform for free to all educators.

Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students code using an iPad or Chromebook to create their own active, recess-style games. Students code the rules that tell Splats when to light up and make sounds when they are stomped on to create games like whack-a-mole, relay races, and Splat tag. Splats are currently used in hundreds of schools in 47 states.

Selected applicants for the grant will receive two free Unruly Splats plus the content and online support and training they need to create activities for coding and playing at home. These resources will allow educators to introduce STEM in their virtual classrooms now, and start planning for using them in their physical classrooms when schools reopen.

In addition to the Unruly COVID19 Educator Grant, Unruly Studios opened their entire online learning platform available at no cost to educators around the globe. By using the app on an iPad or Chrome browser, educators and students can code their own games and music with virtual Splats.The company is also providing a rich resource kit of training videos and virtual coding activities for teachers to send directly to students.

Bryanne Leeming, CEO and Founder of Unruly Studios, said, "While it is one thing to offer our online and virtual content for free, we wanted to go further. Many teachers, like all of us, are also thinking ahead for when the world returns to normal. They are planning for when schools reopen and kids can play together again, and having physical Splats at home helps make that happen."

Unruly Studios wants to extend their grant to reach 5000 educators. Since Unruly is a growing startup, they have made the decision to sponsor 500 themselves, and are looking to partner with corporate sponsors to achieve this goal. Leeming added, "Educators are working incredibly hard to continue to teach our children and we want to be part of the solution. If you are part of an organization that is interested in partnering with us for this initiative, please email sponsors@unruly-studios.com."

Unruly Studios: Unruly Studios is a Boston-based edtech company that combines physical, recess-style play with hands-on STEM learning for elementary and middle schools. Their first product, Unruly Splats are programmable devices that light up, make noise and sense when they are stomped on. Students code Splats with the Unruly block coding app on a tablet or Chromebook to create active games, and then play them with classmates.

