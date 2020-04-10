+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 17:00:00

Unruly Studios Announces Nationwide STEM Grant for Educators in Response to COVID-19

BOSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston-based EdTech startup Unruly Studios announced they are launching a pair of initiatives to support educators coping with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The first initiative is a grant program that provides $250,000 worth of Unruly Studios' active STEM learning product, Splats, to 500 educators. This Unruly COVID19 Educator Grant is open to any elementary and middle school educators in the US and Canada. The second initiative is they are opening their online learning platform for free to all educators.

Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students code using an iPad or Chromebook to create their own active, recess-style games. Students code the rules that tell Splats when to light up and make sounds when they are stomped on to create games like whack-a-mole, relay races, and Splat tag. Splats are currently used in hundreds of schools in 47 states.

Selected applicants for the grant will receive two free Unruly Splats plus the content and online support and training they need to create activities for coding and playing at home. These resources will allow educators to introduce STEM in their virtual classrooms now, and start planning for using them in their physical classrooms when schools reopen.

In addition to the Unruly COVID19 Educator Grant, Unruly Studios opened their entire online learning platform available at no cost to educators around the globe. By using the app on an iPad or Chrome browser, educators and students can code their own games and music with virtual Splats.The company is also providing a rich resource kit of training videos and virtual coding activities for teachers to send directly to students.

Bryanne Leeming, CEO and Founder of Unruly Studios, said, "While it is one thing to offer our online and virtual content for free, we wanted to go further. Many teachers, like all of us, are also thinking ahead for when the world returns to normal. They are planning for when schools reopen and kids can play together again, and having physical Splats at home helps make that happen."

Unruly Studios wants to extend their grant to reach 5000 educators. Since Unruly is a growing startup, they have made the decision to sponsor 500 themselves, and are looking to partner with corporate sponsors to achieve this goal. Leeming added, "Educators are working incredibly hard to continue to teach our children and we want to be part of the solution. If you are part of an organization that is interested in partnering with us for this initiative, please email sponsors@unruly-studios.com."

Unruly Studios: Unruly Studios is a Boston-based edtech company that combines physical, recess-style play with hands-on STEM learning for elementary and middle schools. Their first product, Unruly Splats are programmable devices that light up, make noise and sense when they are stomped on. Students code Splats with the Unruly block coding app on a tablet or Chromebook to create active games, and then play them with classmates.

PR Contact:
Lauren Watkins
(617) 710-4364
lauren@unruly-studios.com

 

SOURCE Unruly Studios

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB