UNOS and ODU researchers develop simulation models to forecast future of organ transplantation

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the nonprofit managing the nation's organ transplant system, is partnering with the Virginia Modeling, Analysis & Simulation Center (VMASC) at Old Dominion University to develop a series of simulation models to examine the impact of possible changes to the transplant ecosystem.

Simulation modeling solves real-world challenges, enabling UNOS to leverage big data and predictive artificial intelligence to enhance research efforts. Feedback from these models will help researchers gain knowledge in anticipating and responding to potential threats and opportunities.

"UNOS is committed to innovating how we analyze, evaluate and improve the system to save more lives through transplant," said Ryan Ehrensberger, chief growth officer at UNOS. "That's why we're building simulation models to study the potential impact that changes such as emerging health trends, evolving patient and donor characteristics, and changing behaviors might have on the system and on the patients we serve."

The connection between UNOS and VMASC, a leading enterprise research center focusing on computer simulation modeling, data analytics and cybersecurity, will result in developing a robust tool for studying the transplant system.

"Simulation modeling is a powerful tool to experiment with complex systems, safely and securely in the simulated world," said VMASC Executive Director Eric Weisel. "Model building immerses experts, often from very different communities, together in a virtual laboratory that allows each to look at a challenge through their unique world view and contribute to a better outcome. I am convinced that research partnerships with leading institutions, like UNOS, are the best way to achieve real solutions to meaningful problems with lasting impact."

